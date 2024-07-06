'It's My Job Not to Break': Joseph Gordon on Eddie Murphy's Off-Camera Humor in 'Beverly Hills Cop'

Joseph Gordon and Eddie Murphy share an adorable bond. Gordon, who worked with Murphy on Beverly Hills Cop, cherishes their moments together. In an interview with People, Gordon revealed how Murphy would crack him up off-camera. Despite this, when on camera, Gordon made every effort to stay in character and not break.

Joseph Gordon reveals what Eddie Murphy was like on set

Joseph Gordon reflected on his bond with Eddie Murphy as the cast gears up for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Gordon is sharing insights into what Murphy was like on set.

During a recent interview with People, Gordon revealed that Eddie Murphy made him laugh the most. The actor said, “Eddie Murphy would crack me up when we weren't filming. He can make any narrative hilarious. However, it is my job not to break on camera, which I do not do. I take pride in that. You will not receive any wrecked Eddie Murphy takes on my account.”

Meanwhile, Gordon and Murphy had previously worked together on Beverly Hills Cop in the 1980s. They are now reuniting as they prepare for a new adaptation titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Who are Joseph Gordon and Eddie Murphy? What is Axel F about?

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy hasn't donned his iconic Detroit Lions jacket as Axel Foley in 29 years, until 2024, when he returned in the aptly titled sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The long-awaited sequel faced production challenges but has finally been filmed and is now available for fans to stream.

The official synopsis of Joseph Gordon and Eddie Murphy's film reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the job in Beverly Hills. When his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley join forces with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and unearth a conspiracy.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, much anticipated by fans, premiered on July 3, 2024, on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'It's So Delightful': Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks About 10 Things I Hate About You As Iconic Rom-Com Turns 25