Which Surprising Jobs Did Joe Rogan Venture Into Before Starting His Popular Podcast? Find Out

Joe Rogan garnered massive global popularity through his podcast titled The Joe Rogan Experience. But not many are aware of what he did before sitting in the host’s chair for the podcast.

It seems that Rogan, who was also a host of the reality television show titled Fear Factor, had a deep interest in martial arts that led him to get into kickboxing, per The Things outlet. He then seemingly decided to pursue a career in the same, according to the outlet.

Many of his fans may be aware of his interest in professional fighting, which includes his love for UFC and his services as a commentator for the same. But it seems that he was not able to be in the ring, which was reportedly due to the injuries and headaches he garnered as a result of fighting.

The podcast host has never been shy while talking about his love for a kickboxing organization named Glory. According to The Things publication, Rogan stated, “Glory is amazing, man. Glory does not get the respect that it deserves. I'm a giant fan. I watch all of the Glory fights.”

But this is not it! You may be surprised to know that he also worked under a private investigator, as per the aforementioned publication. Rogan worked under an investigator named Dave Dolan, who was issued a DUI previously, which resulted in him not being able to drive himself, so Rogan came to the rescue by becoming his assistant.

His work under the private investigator was a short stint but he did not stop here. Rogan also ventured into being a stand-up comedian. According to the report, before gaining widespread success for the same, he performed at the bachelor parties and at strip clubs.

