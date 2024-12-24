Blake Lively Says It Ends With Us Co-Star Justin Baldoni ‘Cried’ In Her Dressing Room Over Reports Claiming THIS

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively is continuing her accusations against Justin Baldoni with new claims as her sexual harassment lawsuit is unfolding. The Green Lantern actress claimed that Baldoni "cried in [her] dressing room" after multiple reports and social media comments called her "old" for her role in their film It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a lawsuit against the Jane The Virgin actor, alleging sexual harassment and creating a smear online campaign to "destroy" her image. According to the papers obtained by People magazine, the actress has alleged that Baldoni "was objectifying Ms. Lively as a sex object."

She claimed that the actor made the "cast and crew wait for hours" on the second day of the shoot and cried in her dressing room over the social media criticism of Lively looking old and unattractive based on the paparazzi photos from the sets.

"She tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos," which were taken after her character was abused by her fictional husband. However, Baldoni "appeared focused on Ms. Lively's sexual appeal above all else," as per the complaint.

Due to his alleged emotional outbursts, the intense and emotional scenes from the film were shot "haphazardly," as per the documents. The actor allegedly referred to women in the workplace as "sexy," and for of the scenes, the director "pressured" Lively to remove her coat to flaunt her onesie, which was partially unzipped.

Advertisement

"'I think you look sexy' in a tone that made her feel ogled and exposed," Baldoni said as per the lawsuit statement. The Gossip Girl alum also claimed that her co-star often criticized her body and weight, and he allegedly called her trainer to make her lose weight in weeks, just four months after she gave birth to her fourth child.

In addition to these allegations, Lively accused the actor of starting a smear campaign against her and other members of the production team. Several text and email exchanges were used as evidence for the case, and they went viral on the internet.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.