Who Are Billy Dee Williams' Wives? Find Out As Star Wars Actor Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality

Billy Dee Williams, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the original Star Wars trilogy, has long been a subject of speculation regarding his sexuality. However, the actor's recent comments reflect his open attitude towards such rumors. Amidst discussions about his personal life, Williams has also shared insights into contemporary gender debates, showcasing his open-mindedness.

Let's delve into his perspective on sexuality rumors and explore his marital history, shedding light on the women who have been part of his life journey.

Billy Dee Williams addresses sexuality rumors

In a candid conversation with Page Six , Billy Dee Williams shrugged off rumors surrounding his sexuality, stating that he has been called a 'Closet Queen' but never allowed it to affect him. He exclaimed, “I’ve been called a ‘Closet Queen.’ But, I don’t pay much attention to any of that.” WIlliams further revealed that has visited gay parties and has never been wary of it, sharing, “It all seemed very normal to me. I was around it all of my life, so I never really gave it much thought.”

Notably, he shared an amusing anecdote about his daughter's reaction to his discussion on the renowned psychoanalysis, Carl Jung's theory of anima and animus, where she introduced him to the concept of gender fluidity. “I told my daughter about it. I was talking about why men should get more in touch with the female side of themselves and then my daughter told me — the first time I ever heard the phrase — gender fluid. My daughter was very happy to think that I was gender fluid!” Further Williams expressed his amusement at contemporary gender discussions, commenting, tagging it as, “really amusing, to say the least.

Exploring Billy Dee Williams' Marital History

Billy Dee Williams' marital journey has been eventful, spanning three marriages over a period of time. His current wife, Teruko Nakagami, has been by his side since 1972, demonstrating a lasting bond. The duo shares a daughter together named Hanako. Before Teruko, Williams was married to the late actress and model Marlene Clark from 1968 to 1971. Prior to Clark, Williams was married to Audrey Sellers, with whom he shares a son named Corey Dee, who is carving his own path in the music and fitness industry.

Billy Dee Williams’s comments surely highlight that gender and sexuality are not all about defining but accepting. Addressing the rumors surrounding his sexuality, William has made his unfazed stance on gender and sexuality crystal clear.

