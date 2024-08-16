Who Are Laura Dern's Parents? All We Know About Diane Ladd And Bruce Dern

Laura Dern has impressed us with her fabulous portrayal in movies like Jurassic Park, October Sky, and more. While her fans know almost everything about her, Laura Dern’s parents are also famous in Hollywood.

If you wish to know who Laura Dern’s parents are, keep reading. The Jaws actress's parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern are actors and have appeared in Off-broadway productions.

Moreover, they have a very beautiful love story to tell. Without further delay, let’s learn who they are, as we discuss the tale that brought them together.

Who are Laura Dern parents?

Laura Dern is the daughter of Dianne Ladd and Bruce Dern who have shown their talents on stage and in movies for years. They tied the knot in 1960.

Bruce and Diane met when they starred in a play

Laura Dern’s parents, Dianne Ladd and Bruce Dern met each other during the early days of their career. They were working on a production of Orpheus Descending in New York City. While the Little Women actress’ father Bruce was a late addition to the cast, he eventually got the lead role, when the stated play moved to Off-Broadway.

Laura Dern’s mother Dianne Ladd had mentioned in a joint memoir by her and Laura that her meeting with Bruce was “far from love at first sight.”

Advertisement

They met when Diane was already on stage and Bruce entered starting to play with props. Soon when the curtain called, the mother of the actress stated to Bruce, “Boy, you better listen to me. When I’m on that stage doing my monologue, you do nothing."

They tied the knot in 1960

Bruce Dern was previously married. However, when Diane was preparing for her auditions for another play, she asked Brue to help her with research for her character. The pair had spent time in an all-night restaurant and the following week Bruce invited Diane to his home that he shared with his first wife.

In the memoir, Honey, Baby, Mine, Laura Dern's mother stated, “We had dinner, and we lay on the floor and listened to beautiful classical music.:

She then went on to add that they soon started kissing, while lying on the floor, and that’s how they got close to each other.

Advertisement

Later in 1960, the couple tied the knot.

Bruce and Diane lost their daughter before Laura

Laura Dern's mother also stated in the memoir how they conceived their first child. The kid, who was born in 1961, was a daughter named Diane Elizabeth. However, just 18 months later she tragically died following an accident in a pool while she was being looked after by a nanny.

“She fell into the pool. She hit her head and knocked herself out. And it all happened instantly. And she died, and you will never get over that,” Diane stated.

Laura was born in 1967

Later in 1966, Diane Ladd got pregnant with Laura, while she was filming The Wild Angels with Bruce. The couple welcomed Laura on February 10, 1967

Bruce and Diane divorced in 1969

Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern filed for divorce when Laura was just 2 years old. As per Laura Dern's mother, they had filed for divorce following the death of their first child.

Advertisement

“If you lose a child, it’s very hard to cope. We were struggling actors. We could hardly make it. We had to stay in the same house where she died because we couldn’t afford to leave,” Diane stated in Honey, Baby, Mine.

Laura spent time with her mother

Following the divorce of Laura Dern’s parents the Blue Velvet actress spent the majority of her time with her mother, Diane, and grandmother. Bruce Dern, however, lived nearby in Malibu.

Laura eventually started spending days with her father when she got old, the Palm Royale actress once stated on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

Bruce and Diane are Oscar-nominated actors

When Laura was young and growing, her parents started to gain success in the film industry. Bruce Dern was seen in movies like The Cowboys, The King of Marvin Gardens, Posse, and more.

On the other hand, her mother was seen in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Chinatown, as well as Rambling Rose.

Diane was eventually nominated for three Academy Awards, as well as a few Primetime Emmys and even four Golden Globes. She won one Golden Globe for her performance in the sitcom Alice. Talking about Bruce he was nominated for an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor in Coming Home as well as for the Best Actor in Nebraska.

Advertisement

Diane was unsure about allowing Laura to pursue acting

Laura usually spent her time on the movie sets, eventually developing her love for acting. While it was known to Martin Scorsese that Laura wanted to become an actress, he put her to the test by giving her the role of an extra. This was when her mother was working with the acclaimed director.

Scorsese asked Larua to eat a banana ice cream cone and shot the scene 19 times.

While Martin Scorsese had asked her mom to let her be an actress, Laura Dern’s parents weren't ready for it. Diane, meanwhile even discouraged Laura from becoming an actress.

Laura emancipated herself from her parents

Laura Dern soon began to land acting gigs when she was a teenager. While continuing with her education, the Wild at Heart actress legally emancipated herself from her parents at the age of 16, as per The New York Times. This helped her spend even more hours on the movie sets.

The family has appeared in multiple projects together

While Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd have appeared in projects like Orpheus Descending, The Wild Angels, and The Rebel Rousers as well as in Mrs. Munck and American Cowslip, Laura Dern’s mother and the Jurassic World: Dominion actress have appeared in White Lightning and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.

Advertisement

Speaking of Laura Dern and Bruce’s shared project they were seen together in Palm Royale a 2024, Apple TV+ series.

They have adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This is the first time a family was given the honors together. Back in 2010, Bruce, Diane, and Laura were presented with adjoining stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ALSO READ: Carol Burnett Left Emotional Over Laura Dern And Jayme Lemons Surprising Her In Handprint Ceremony; DEETS