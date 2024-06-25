Carol Burnett Left Emotional Over Laura Dern And Jayme Lemons Surprising Her In Handprint Ceremony; DEETS

Comedian Carol Burnett told PEOPLE that she was "gobsmacked" by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons. It was because of their thoughtful gift. At Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater, Burnett had her hands and footprints permanently sealed. This happened on June 20.

Dern and Lemons arranged this honor. With this kind gesture, Burnett was very moved. She conveyed her gratitude and amazement at their efforts to create this unique moment.

How Burnett's ceremony came to be

After Burnett's ceremony on Thursday, June 20, Dern and Lemons spoke with PEOPLE. This was exclusively about how the momentous occasion came to be. When Lemons claimed she and Dern realized Burnett had not yet received an honor at the TCL Chinese Theater, it halted them in their tracks.

Lemons stated that when he first heard the news, he was surprised. He thought to himself, "Hold on a second. How come? I found it difficult to believe.” Their skepticism prompted them to verify the information. Lemons explained that neither the Chamber of Commerce nor the TLC Chinese appeared to truly believe it at first.

The situation quickly escalated. This was after they completed their investigation. Lemons explained, "After they checked, everyone just started moving. We called Apple TV Plus, and Rita Cooper Lee said, 'Give me five minutes.'" The TLC Chinese then suggested a date. They decided it would be June 20th, resulting in the current situation.

In addition, Dern and Lemons highlighted that Burnett often travels with a business card. This featured her favorite martini recipe and a small self-parody, which she hands out to bartenders. They elaborated that they used this quirky idea to plan a surprise for Burnett.

The story behind Burnett's handprint ceremony

Dern recalled accepting it and asking, "Wait, what?" Dern stated that she told her, "We made up this card because you've inspired us so much as producers and all you've done." She explained that she was standing in front of Grauman's Chinese Theater with a small hand. At that moment, a cement truck was approaching. However, it was her card with her likeness.

Burnett was naturally baffled. Dern recalled her asking him what was happening and describing it as very cute. They thought it was funny that they would know that their grandmother's favorite spot was here. Lemons claims that when the Palm Royale actress learned the news, she sobbed. Burnett, however, told PEOPLE that she was astounded by the gesture.

Burnett recalled how, as a child, she would place her handprints on Betty Grable's hands. She mentioned that after 80 years, they finally have her prints. She wondered who was aware of it. She claimed that after placing her hands there that day, she returned to Betty Grable. Suddenly, she was handling Betty Grable's prints and felt like a child again.

Apart from Dern and Lemons, there were many attendees. These included Dick Van Dyke, who made an appearance on The Carol Burnett Show, and Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul. It also included Allison Janney, Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Lisa Ann Walter, Maya Rudolph, and Jimmy Kimmel — who gave a speech in her honor.

Given Burnett's legendary standing in Hollywood—six Emmys, six Golden Globes, one Grammy, and a Kennedy Center honor—having such a star-studded guest list was an easy task.

The excitement surrounding the event

Lemons revealed that Maya Rudolph asked right away, "When is it? " when they called with this incredible tale. I'm going to be there." Her encouragement and excitement heightened the moment's excitement.

It gave Dern and Lemons especially great pleasure to plan this event, as they collaborated closely with Burnett on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale. The popularity of Palm Royale—which has already been given a second-season renewal—made remembering Burnett and her remarkable career even more meaningful.

When they learned about her achievements and the influence she had on both their lives and the entertainment business, they were ecstatic. Dern took it as a warning not to get too comfortable, to stay in one's comfort zone, to not push boundaries, or to cause offense. She also made a suggestion that the topic frequently crosses lines.

The speaker praised Carol's professionalism by pointing out that she was always waiting for the cameras and learning her chair lines before any of them arrived on set. This illustrated Carol's dedication to her work.

