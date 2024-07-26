'You Are No Longer Welcome': Laura Dern Reflects on Leaving UCLA Just After 'Two Days' To Star In David Lynch's Blue Velvet

When Laura Dern started her film career, she made a bold decision by leaving college to act in David Lynch's movie Blue Velvet. Dern, who is now known for her role in Big Little Lies, remembered getting the part of Sandy Williams in the 1986 psychological thriller just two days after starting her classes at UCLA.

Dern shared on the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, hosted by Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, “I was 17, so excited to get into UCLA, I was there for two days, and I had auditioned and got offered the role in Blue Velvet.”

At that time, Dern was studying psychology and journalism. She asked the head of the film department if she could take a break from school, but her request was denied. Dern tried to explain that she would write papers and take extra classes when she returned, but the UCLA staff didn't budge.

Dern recalled her conversation with the department head, “I said, ‘I have this opportunity and he said, ‘Well, I’ll look at the script if you want to give me the script, but, you know, you’re not going to get a leave of absence. It’s not going to happen. It’s not a medical emergency,'”

Laura Dern had to leave ULCA for the Blue Velvet

After the department head read the script, Dern was called back to the office and given an ultimatum: “First of all, if you make this choice, you are no longer welcome at UCLA. You’ll be out,” they further told her, “But secondly, having read this script, that you would give up your college education for this is insane.”

Blue Velvet, which also starred Isabella Rossellini and Kyle MacLachlan, became a classic. Dern pointed out that the movie is now part of the curriculum at UCLA.

Laura Dern noted that, despite spending only two days at UCLA, the film Blue Velvet has become a required study for students pursuing a master's degree in film at the university. The Palm Layale actress expressed frustration over the fact.

