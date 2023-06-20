Who are Marc Anthony's kids? Everything you need to know about singer’s 7 children

Marc Anthony welcomed his 7th child at the age of 54. Even though he is a big name in his professional life, for his kids, he is just an ordinary father who loves them very much. The Flor Pálida singer has beautiful twins Emme (14) and Max (14). He shares them with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Cristian, (21), and Ryan, (19) are the children of Marc and his ex-wife Dayanara Torres. His world again lighted up when his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado welcomed Arianna, (28), and son Chase (26).

On Father’s Day 2023, Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira were blessed with their first child together. However, the couple did not reveal the gender of their newborn.

Marc Anthony has always been open about his ‘distant relationship’ with his children. In an interview with CBS, the singer shared his one regret and that is not being able to spend time with his kids due to his busy schedule. However, whenever he gets time, he loves to adore his children like a simple father. Read on to know more about the 7 kids of Marc Anthony.

Arianna and Chase Muñiz

Marc Anthony shares his two kids - Arianna and Chase with his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. They embraced their first parenthood as they welcomed their kids in 1994 and 1995 respectively. According to a report by Hola, Chase is an adopted baby of the couple. Not much information is available about them as they live a very private life. However, it is reported that Chase is in contact with his step-siblings.

Cristian Muniz and Ryan Muniz

Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz are the two children of Marc and his ex-wife Dayanara Torres. They welcomed their beautiful sons in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Cristian has a huge fan following on his Instagram. He made digital renderings of Marvel characters which include Dr. Strange and Carnage from Venom. Being a big fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, he was thrilled to feature as the character Baby Yoda.

On the other hand, Ryan is not on social media yet but his adorable photos and videos can be seen on his mother’s Instagram and some include him playing drums and guitar while singing like his father.

Emme and Max Muniz

On February 22, 2008, Marc Anthony and his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez were blessed with twins - Emme and Max. Their full names are Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. Emme is one of the popular faces on social media as she makes frequent appearances in concerts with her mother. Notably, she performed a mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” with Shakira during her mom’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

On the other hand, Max appeared on the sets of American Idol when JLo was a judge in 2011. The ex-couple married in 2004 and divorced in 2014.

Marc Anthony’s 7th baby

On Father’s Day, Marc again became a proud father for the 7th time. His wife Nadia Ferreira gave birth to a beautiful baby on a special day. Expressing his happiness, the singer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his newborn baby and added a sweet note both in Spanish and English. He wrote, “God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day.”

Fans congratulated the singer and commented lovely words. The couple got married on January 28, 2023, in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Miami.

