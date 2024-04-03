Was Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Rebranded Amid Low Ticket Sales? READ

Jennifer Lopez has quietly changed her upcoming tour This Is Me… Now to This Is Me… Live / The Greatest Hits, after the slow ticket sales. Lopez announced the tour in February to coincide with the release of her latest album This Is Me… Now and its accompanying two films. However, the star canceled some of the dates in the last month in cities like Cleveland and Nashville, and some believe this was due to the lack of ticket sales.

Jennifer Lopez's rebrand suggests a shift from a tour focusing on her new album's songs to one spanning her discography, potentially appealing to those unfamiliar with her latest material. Although Live Nation’s site hasn’t been updated to reflect the tour’s name change, but it does have conflicting titles on Lopez’s listings, including This Is Me… Live and This Is Me… Now The Tour.

Lopez initially announced the trek in February to coincide with the release of her latest album This Is Me… Now and its accompanying two films. But she quietly canceled some of its dates last month in cities like Cleveland and Nashville, likely due to poor sales.

While some venues hosting Lopez’s performances haven’t changed the original listings on their respective sites, there are a few instances confirming the rebrand, for shows at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum. A sponsored Facebook ad from Lopez also features a graphic with the new title.

Upon release in February, This Is Me… Now struggled to find an audience, selling 14,000 copies in its first week. While the album did debut atop the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart due to 11,000 in physical sales, it arrived at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, becoming the second of her nine studio albums to bow outside the top 10.

The album was one part of a self-financed $20 million multimedia project including the tour and the two films, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Variety described the endeavor as an examination of “Lopez’s life as a serial romantic” following her romantic rekindling with actor Ben Affleck, who she married in 2022 after nearly two decades apart.

The Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, follows Jennifer Lopez reuniting with now-husband Ben Affleck after decades apart.

“This was going to be the quintessential thing I have been searching for and wanted to say about love," Lopez told USA TODAY earlier this year. "I’ve been on this search for so long, since people first met me and my first record came out and even before that in my first movie role, where I’ve been on this journey trying to figure this thing out for myself. This (album) kind of closed the loop in a way,” Lopez said.

She continued, “It captures this moment to really say the things I want to say about love, and that is that true love does exist and some things are forever. Please don’t give up on that because that’s all that matters in life … love.”

But with all this comes many, many haters. TikTok users have flooded the algorithm with criticisms of the pop star, labeling her work as creative narcissism and pouncing on her perceived callousness. They accused her of inauthenticity in her documentary, a failed attempt at relatability.

They're also resurfacing old interviews she's done and tearing her quotes to shreds. "People weren’t loving her even before all this anyway," one TikTok user wrote. Another added, "People are done with all stars!"

