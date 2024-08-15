Who Are Vince Vaughn's Kids? All About His Children Amid Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Vince Vaughn, best known for his performance in the movie "IF," is married to Kyla Weber. The couple has two children, Vernon Lindsay and Locklyn Kyla. Vaughn has openly discussed how becoming a parent transformed his life.

He did not feel prepared to start a family prior to his engagement to Weber in 2009. However, once they were engaged, Vaughn acquired a strong desire to have children. The birth of their daughter, Locklyn, in 2010 represented a watershed moment in his life, giving him a new sense of purpose and happiness.

After their son Vernon was born in 2013, Vaughn's love for becoming a dad grew even more. He has talked passionately about how much joy parenting offers, emphasizing that each child brings their own special pleasure and delight. Vaughn frequently highlights how much he loves being with his children and feels such delight in their company.

Vaughn's family had a significant role in his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2024. At the function, he conveyed his sincere gratitude and affection for his kids, emphasizing that they are the center of his existence. Vaughn's sincere remarks emphasized how important his family is to him in both his personal and professional lives.

Locklyn Kyla Vaughn is Vince Vaughn's first child with his wife, Kyla Weber. Locklyn was born on December 18, 2010, and is currently 13 years old. Locklyn's name has a significant meaning in her mother's history. In a 2014 interview, Vince Vaughn revealed that the name Locklyn was inspired by Weber's Scottish ancestry, as an homage to her family history.

Advertisement

When Locklyn was younger, she had a strong bond with Ford, Owen Wilson's son. Both toddlers were only a month apart in age and were spotted together on the set of "The Internship" in 2012, where their fathers worked. Their friendship at such a young age was a pleasant side story during the film's development.

Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, Vince and Kyla's second child, was born on August 7, 2013, making him 11 years old. Vernon is his chosen name in remembrance of Vince's father. In a 2020 interview on "The Tonight Show," Vince Vaughn revealed that Vernon has a strange preference for horror movies compared to other genres. He talked about seeing "Dirty Harry" with his little kid, showcasing Vernon's daring choice in movies.

The dynamics of the Vaughn family are influenced by both common interests and personal history. Vernon's preoccupation with thrillers provides insight into his distinct personality, while Locklyn's name relates to her mother's side of the family. Their lifestyles appear to be a synthesis of contemporary interests and familial customs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mel Gibson Steps Out To Support Longtime Friend Vince Vaughn On Latter's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony; DEETS