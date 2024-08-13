Vince Vaughn Hails His Wife Kyla And Their Children in Touching Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech: 'You Guys Are The Most Important'

Vince Vaughn expressed deep gratitude to his family while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor was honored with the 2,786th star on Hollywood Boulevard on Aug. 12, and during his speech, he thanked his wife, Kyla, and their two children: Locklyn, 13, Vernon, 11 for their unwavering support.

He praised Kyla for standing by him all these years and said that they have brought a lot of happiness into each other’s lives. He said, "You guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me."

The Wedding Crashers star also made it clear that even though this recognition means a lot to him as an artist who has worked hard in Hollywood over many years — more than anything else — being part of such an amazing family will always be the most important thing in his life.

He joked, "You're not as lucrative — you don't give me access to the stuff that this kinda thing does. But with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you both very much. It's great to have you guys with me."

In his speech, Vaughan shared insights about how his childhood shaped him and highlighted the significant role his parents played in nurturing his passion for storytelling and comedy. He mentioned that watching movies like Animal House with his siblings sparked his interest in pursuing a career in comedy, ultimately propelling him to fame in Hollywood.

Vaughan also acknowledged support from friends, fans, and colleagues throughout his career while noting that receiving a star on the Walk of Fame is an honor that makes one feel so empowered by it but also grateful for it.

The event included speeches from longtime friend Peter Billingsley who has been a producer with Vaughn since child acting days up until now. Bad Monkey co-creator/producer Bill Lawrence spoke as well.

Vince Vaughn has appeared in both comic and dramatic roles. Some of his major hits include Swingers (1996), which became a cult favorite film. Comedy hits such as Wedding Crashers (2005), Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) or Old School (2003) followed suit; they made him a popular choice for comedies.

Also, he starred in films like Mel Gibson-helmed Hacksaw Ridge (2016), and Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) that showed his serious side. As such Vaughn has always been known for mixing humor with intensity thus making his work outstanding in Hollywood.

