Mel Gibson Steps Out To Support Longtime Friend Vince Vaughn On Latter's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony; DEETS

Vince Vaughn was recently honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and The Internship actor celebrated this moment with his close friend Mel Gibson, who joined him during the ceremony, in the heart of Los Angeles.

While many people were seen wearing classy outfits, Mel Gibson showed up in casual and much more relaxed attire.

The actor, who has given us legendary movies such as Braveheart, Mad Max, and more, was seen sporting a laid-back look. With his shiny gray hair and dense beard, he gave off a more natural feel to his presence at the event.

Standing out from the polished looks of the other attendees present during the ceremony, Mel Gibson was seen in a simple white collared t-shirt. He donned the look, wearing a pair of long ombre blue shorts. He was also seen wearing black lace-up sneakers.

As the whole ceremony, which focused on his close friend Vince Vaughn, was taking place under the sunny weather of Los Angeles, the Passion of Christ director completed his looks with black mirrored sunglasses.

The actor was seen standing next to Vince Vaughn during the ceremony, sharing a moment of joy.

Meanwhile, talking about Vince Vaughn, he opted for a dark suit over a plain white t-shirt. He was present for the event with his wife, Kyla, and his two beautiful kids, Locklyn and Vernon.

The event turned out to be great, as it was an occasion where Vince’s kids made a rare appearance.

Posing with his family, the Into The Wild star flashed his smile, along with his family. Talking about Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, the two actors previously shared the screen back in 2018 in the thriller Dragged Across Concrete.

Vince Vaughn will be next seen in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.

The project was created by Bill Lawrence, who has credits like Scrubs and Ted Lasso attached to his name.

Vaughn will be seen playing the role of talkative former Miami detective Andrew Yancy, who has been demoted to a restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2024.

