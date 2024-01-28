Actor Paxton Singleton, best known for his role as Young Steven in The Haunting of Hill House, faced legal trouble with an arrest in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Read on to know more.

Actor Paxton Singleton's role in The Haunting of Hill House

Paxton Singleton, born on March 10, 2004, in San Diego, California, is an American actor who gained recognition for his work in the entertainment industry. Showing an early interest in acting, Singleton began pursuing roles at a young age.

His notable role came in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, where he portrayed the character of Young Steven Crain. This supernatural horror drama, created by Mike Flanagan and loosely based on Shirley Jackson's novel, explores the haunting memories of the Crain family in their old home. Singleton's character is a crucial part of the narrative, contributing to the series' exploration of terrifying events and the psychological impact on the family members.

Paxton Singleton was arrested for possessing alcohol as a minor

The 19-year-old was charged with loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital. The Fayetteville Police Department booked Singleton into jail on Friday at 9:40 p.m., and he was released the following day at 2:34 a.m. after posting a $430 bond.

The specific details surrounding the circumstances of Singleton's arrest remain unclear. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 29 for a Rule 8.1 Hearing, a legal procedure in Arkansas allowing the defendant to hear charges in their initial appearance before a judicial officer. Furthermore, his next court appearance related to the loitering charge is set for February 29.

Singleton's prominent role in The Haunting of Hill House marked his entry into the entertainment industry. Despite the legal situation, representatives for Netflix, the platform that aired the series, have not provided immediate comments in response to Fox News Digital's inquiry.

Besides his work in the Netflix series, Singleton has made appearances in notable shows like The Rookie, Chicago Med, and Supernatural. His recent projects include the film Alice Fades Away and another titled Breed. As legal proceedings unfold, fans and industry watchers may await updates on Singleton's situation.

