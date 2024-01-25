Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, usually keeps his love life private, focusing more on his family and upbringing in South Africa. While he hasn't spoken much about his romantic relationships on-screen, he has been linked to a few public figures like actor Minka Kelly and reportedly Dua Lipa. Recently, fans have speculated that he might be secretly dating influencer Zoë Leila Mabie, who, like Trevor, is from Johannesburg, South Africa. Here's about with whom the host and TV personality has dated in the past.

Trevor Noah's Dating History

Dani Gabriel: Early Connection (2014)

Trevor Noah, known for his wit on The Daily Show, keeps his romantic life low-key. Back in 2014, he was linked to musician Dani Gabriel, a fellow South African. Their connection ended before Trevor became The Daily Show host in 2015.

Jordyn Taylor: Three-Year Relationship

In 2015, Trevor embarked on a three-year relationship with luxury real estate consultant Jordyn Taylor. The couple parted ways in the summer of 2019, confirmed by Jordyn during an Instagram Live, expressing, "Of course I love him. I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him."

Minka Kelly: A Public Romance (2020-2021)

Trevor's most publicized relationship unfolded with Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly in 2020. After a brief split in May 2021, they reconciled and were seen vacationing together in St. Barth's. Their social media debut occurred at the end of 2021 during a trip to South Africa.

Dua Lipa: Unconfirmed Rumors

Despite buzzing headlines and spotted outings, Trevor's rumored relationship with singer Dua Lipa was never confirmed. Dua emphasized her single status on her podcast, expressing the joy of focusing on herself. The singer said, "It's been great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Zoe Leila Mabie: A New Speculation

Zoe Mabie - As Noah and Mabie are both from South Africa, it’s likely the pair met through mutual friends. According to the South African, the business guru has long been pals with author Khaya Dlanga and Joe Public United chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana, who both happen to be good friends of Noah’s as well.

In fact, Dyeshana posted a photo in early January 2024 that features both Noah and Mabie (and Noah is even seen in it putting his hand on her shoulder). Zoë shared a video on Instagram, recapping the same vacation, offering glimpses of Trevor at a meal with their group. Her caption, "We love summer!" adds a touch of warmth to the speculation surrounding their potential connection.