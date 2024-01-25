Was Kate Middleton's Surgery A Surprise For Royal Family's Associates? Find Out As The Princess Of Wales Recovers

The whole world was really shocked when the palace announced on 17th January of 2024, that the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, was hospitalized. As it turns out, it was not just the common people that were surprised by the news, but a lot of the palace associates also did not know that she was having serious health issues.

Where and why was the Princess of Wales hospitalized?

The palace announced on 17th January that Kate Middleton, who just celebrated her 42nd birthday a few days ago, was hospitalized a day prior. She was admitted at The London Clinic for a “planned abdominal surgery”.

The palace has also announced that Kate’s surgery was successful and she was recovering well. It was said that it would be about 10-14 days before she is discharged from the hospital which is known for its great staff and excellent care.

But even after that, she will have to continue her recovery and probably will not be able to return to her duties for a while. The palace said that the Princess of Wales will not be able to “return to public duties until after Easter”, meaning the world will be seeing much less of Kate Middleton until April.

Advertisement

Why was the news of her surgery such a surprise?

The news of Kate Middleton’s surgery was a surprise for everyone, even close associates of the Princess as well as some palace staff. The news was a shock because of how well and healthy Kate seemed during the holidays a few weeks prior, which she celebrated with her husband William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She greeted the public and engaged in conversation with them after the Church service on Christmas morning.

She also celebrated the holidays in Anmer Hall with the other Royal relatives. After that, she and her family returned to their home- Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage , where they privately celebrated her birthday on 9th January. Due to her seemingly being fine, everyone felt blindsided by the news of her hospitalization. But as it turns out, even though Prince William returned to his Royal duties on 11th January, most of Kate’s prior engagements were unconfirmed or canceled.

A former patient at The London Clinic told PEOPLE that even though recovery after an abdominal surgery is “scary at first”, but with the help of the amazing hospital staff, The Princess of Wales will be fine. She will be returning to Adelaide Cottage to recuperate with the help of her family after her hospital stay. She will also be getting the help of her parents and her siblings while she recovers at home.

ALSO READ: What is Kate Middleton's Health Update? Princess of Wales set to 'work from bed' post Abdominal Surgery