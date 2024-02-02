Grammy Awards 2024: Where To Stream Online? Subscriptions, VPN, And Live Stream Details Explored

The Grammy Awards are here! As we sit with our heartbeats rising, waiting to see the entertainment unleash, the curiosity around the award show’s streaming details is also on a high. Fans are frantically looking for means to watch their favorite award show from the comfort of their homes. Is there a live-streaming option? Who is hosting the 2024 Grammys? Who is performing? Scroll down to know all the details.

How to watch the 66th Grammys?

February 4, 2024, is not far away. If one wants to access the live webcast of the premiere ceremony, one can simply head to Grammy.com or the Academy Awards YouTube site. This will be a live stream, so ensure you join in on time!

To watch the awards, one can simply tune into CBS which is the whole and sole broadcaster of the 66th Grammy Awards. The event will start at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on CBS.com.

Paramount+ is also streaming the awards and can be accessed via DirecTV Stream, Fire TV sticks, and everything that provides live television services. But these options are restricted to all the USA audiences. However, you can also access everything from another country if you log into VPN services like ExpressVPN, Psiphon, and others.

Who is hosting the 66th Grammys?

Trevor Noah, the seasoned comedian is returning for a fourth time as the charming host, and it is good to know that he is on the nominated list too! Sameera Joy , Christina Aguilera and Oprah Winfrey are among the prominent presenters for the award show as published on the Grammys official X handle.

Who is leading the nominees list?

SZA has nine nominations followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet, and Serbean Ghenea with seven nominations each. Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Ice Cat, Ed Sheeran are among the other prominent names on the nominees list for various categories.

Who is performing at the 66th Grammys?

Be prepared as SZA, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Olivia Rodrigo are ready to set the stage on fire with their breathtaking performances. As fans eagerly wait for the 2024 Grammys, we also want to know who all are getting the awards in these 94 different categories.

