Is Jon Stewart Going To Return To The Daily Show Ahead Of The Election Season? Find Out

Jon Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show for 16 years before stepping down in 2015 is all set to return to the show, announced Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios on Wednesday.

Jon Stewart’s comeback will not be full-time though. He will only serve as a part-time host, with one episode per week between February to November, the US election campaign season. Stewart will host on Monday nights while also serving as an executive producer of the show.

For the unversed, Jon Stewart joined The Daily Show in 1999. Before he stepped down in 2015, he had already brought the show unparalleled success, including 10 Emmy Awards for best variety series. Stewart's return to The Daily Show in the midst of a heated presidential election season is expected to boost Comedy Central's struggling viewership figures.

MTV and Showtime CEO praises Jon Stewart's return

Welcoming the former host back to The Daily Show, Chris McCarthy, the CEO of MTV and Showtime said, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season.”

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and informative politics, Jon is the perfect person to picture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliance,” he added.

With Jon Stewart hosting the Monday episodes of The Daily Show, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, and Ronny Chieng will take on the hosting duties from Tuesday to Thursday. In addition to airing on Comedy Central, Jon Stewart’s episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Jon Stewart stepped down from The Daily Show citing a lack of ‘satisfaction’

After ending his 16-year-long stint with The Daily Show, Jon went on to host The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple. Trevor Noah stepped in to fill in for Jon Stewart on the show. The comedian, however, stepped down in 2022 after serving as a host for seven years. The Daily Show has since struggled to find a permanent host for the show.

Stewart, on the other hand, revealed in an interview the reason for his exit from the show. “It’s not like I thought the show wasn’t working anymore, or that I didn’t know how to do it. It was more, ‘Yup, it's working. But I’m not getting the same satisfaction,” he told The Guardian in 2015.

