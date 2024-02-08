The 2024 Grammy Awards saw the biggest artists in the music industry come together to celebrate their incredible achievements, the highest honor in the industry. As reported by Variety, with several prominent performances and surprises, the 66th annual Grammy Awards had a sharp increase in viewership on Sunday, drawing in an average of 16.9 million viewers.

Millions of people turned in to witness performances by Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish and watch Taylor Swift create history at the Grammy Awards. This was the largest audience for the award show in four years, and it was also the show's second straight year of growth as it recovered from its previous pandemic decline.

Sunday's ratings on CBS, Paramount+, and other digital platforms were up 34% from the previous year, and over 17 million viewers were predicted when delayed viewing was taken into account.

The in-memorium portion of the event, which featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste, and Fantasia Barrino, topped with 18.25 million viewers.

Other major highlights from Grammy Awards 2024

Highlights of Sunday's show included Joni Mitchell's first-ever Grammy performance, Tracy Chapman's first public appearance in years, and Celine Dion surprising everyone by accepting the Album of the Year award more than a year after disclosing her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome. Taylor Swift also made an announcement about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The attendance figures on Sunday exceeded that of the 12.4 million viewers who came in 2023 to see performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Bad Bunny as well as a commemoration of 50 years of rap history.

This year marked Trevor Noah's fourth consecutive year as the Grammys host. The Recording Academy show was produced by Fulwell 73. Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins, and Ben Winston were executive producers.

Throughout the previous few years, live television viewership has decreased for all events, with pro football being one of the few exceptions.

