'He was like a cheerleader': Howard Stern Reacts To Trevor Noah's 2024 Grammy Awards Monologue

Popular media personality Howard Stern defended Trevor Noah’s joke-less Grammy appearance and said that he did what he had to do after Jo Koy faced immense backlash after his performance at the Golden Globes. But Stern did not step away from making some jokes himself.

What did Stern say about Trevor Noah?

People were a little surprised when Trevor Noah , known for making hilarious quips at award shows, offered nothing but praises to the nominees and everyone else at this year’s Grammys. While talking about his opening which was mostly devoid of any jokes, Howard Stern commented “He did the opposite of a roast. He was like a cheerleader. He didn’t say one negative thing about anybody.”

During The Howard Stern Show, he and his co-host Robin Quivers, also watched clips where Noah complimented Meryl Streep, 21 Savage, and Doja Cat. Stern made some jokes about that too. “21 Savage is so great. You know how great he is? He always pays his taxes on time,” and “And you know what else? Doja Cat flosses every single day. That’s why she has such great breath!” Stern said in a mocking tone, as if making up for Noah not offering any offensive jokes on Grammy night.

Advertisement

But he also said that he felt bad for Noah and that “he did what he had to do.” He also talked about how Jo Koy was publicly criticized on the internet after his jokes about Barbie and Taylor Swift during the Golden Globes monologue fell flat.

ALSO READ: Jo Koy slams Golden Globes audience for being too sensitive over jokes; Exploring his comments that lead to backlash

What did Stern say about Jo Koy?

Howard Stern has also previously defended Jo Koy on his show when his Golden Globes performance was being criticized by everyone. He had said that award shows are “f**king hard to do,” as “Telling those jokes to a bunch of people who don’t wanna be laughed at is the biggest bummer in the world.”

He also sympathized with Jo Koy when he learned that the comedian only had 10 days to prepare for the material before his Golden Globes appearance saying “10 days? You’re doomed!” He also commented on how Hollywood did not have a sense of humor, which is why most of Jo Koy’s jokes were so heavily condemned.

However, most of the people on the internet think that Jo Koy’s jokes were misogynistic and unfunny. One of the jokes which people found offensive was Koy saying “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” which fell flat and his other joke about the Barbie movie was even more upsetting.

However, Trevor Noah earned even more brownie points with fans when he criticized Koy’s jokes about Taylor and said, “Let her live. In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.” After his quip, the camera immediately panned to actor Terry Crews, who is also a former NFL player. The internet was really happy with Noah’s jokes, which landed perfectly with the crowd.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Wittiest Trevor Noah Jokes That Landed Perfectly ft Taylor Swift, Meryl Streep And Jeffrey Epstein