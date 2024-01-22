What is Dua Lipa planning after her trip to India? Here’s what we know about her cryptic IG post

Pop sensation Dua Lipa wrapped up a memorable week-long trip to India, sharing the enchanting moments on her Instagram. Beyond expressing gratitude, the superstar is now all set to drop her upcoming album, hinted at a psychedelic-pop vibe. The surprises don't end there—Dua Lipa's love life takes a new turn in the arms of British actor Callum Turner, making her the talk of the town.

Dua Lipa expressed her gratitude for her fulfilling trip to India

After a mesmerizing week in India, Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share the highlights of her soul-soothing trip. Expressing profound gratitude, she reflected on the warmth, kindness, and magic she experienced. The post features snapshots of Dua enjoying a hot beverage in Rajasthan, dancing with folk performers, visiting temples with family, and even encountering wildlife in tiger sanctuaries. Fans were delighted to witness Dua blending seamlessly into the Indian streets, evading the paparazzi effortlessly.

The pop star captioned her post expressing her gratitude as she stated, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! 💛!!!!”

Dua Lipa on her upcoming album

While basking in the afterglow of her Indian retreat, Dua Lipa unveils tantalizing glimpses into her upcoming album. In an interview, she describes the record as “raw,” capturing the essence of youth, freedom, and the unapologetic embrace of life's highs and lows. The psychedelic-pop influence, inspired by UK rave culture and icons like Primal Scream and Massive Attack, promises a sonic journey.

“This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life,” the global pop star stated as she talked about her much-anticipated album with Rolling Stone. With the release of her single Houdini from her new album, Dua Lipa has now released a slowride mix of Houdini by Danny L Harle.

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating English actor Callum Turner

As the new year unfolds, Dua Lipa opens a new chapter in her personal life. The singer is romantically entangled with British actor Callum Turner. Spotted dancing at an afterparty for Turner's show Masters of The Air, the duo sparks speculation and, eventually, confirmation of their budding romance. Sources, as retrieved via Page Six , shared, “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other.”

From the raw and psychedelic promise in her upcoming album, topped with the blossoming romance with Callum Turner, Dua Lipa is sure to do a lot in 2024 after her healing and joyous trip to India.

