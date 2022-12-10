Trevor Noah’s 'massive' salary to his most emotional show: 15 things to know about the host and The Daily Show

Trevor Noah made his final and last appearance as The Daily Show host on December 8. He signed off with an emotional speech and expressed gratitude to all the viewers. He said, “I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you.” The Daily Show is the longest-running program on Comedy Central. With Trevor Noah’s 7-year-long journey coming to an end, we take a look at few interesting things about the show and the host. 1. How much does Trevor charge?

As per Marca, after Jon Stewart’s exit, Trevor Noah, the most successful comedian in Africa joined the show as the host, he was then getting paid between $5 and $8 million dollars. Later on, after two years he settled his contract to earn $16 million in a year. 2. Start of Trevor Noah’s journey in The Daily Show Trevor Noah became a recurring contributor on The Daily Show in December 2014. He then succeeded Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show in March 2015. His term as the host of the American late-night talk show began on September 28, 2015. 3. Views Trevor Noah received The comedian received huge recognition and fame during his span in the talk show. Soon after he started his journey as the host of The Daily Show, he took over the Internet following several controversies. A joke that was posted by him on his Twitter handle got criticised for being offensive to women, and others as antisemitic or taunting the Holocaust. He replied with a tweet, "To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn't land is not a true reflection of my character, nor my evolution as a comedian." The Daily Show under Trevor Noah was the number one show for millennials. When Trever Noah took over the late-night show, the viewership dropped 37%. 4. Trevor Noah’s reason to leave the show Earlier in September, he announced his decision to exit The Daily Show. As a reason, he explained that he wished to spend more time on other aspects of life, either family and friends or live comedy shows and exploring. 5. Trevor Noah’s top tenure show Trevor Noah served as the host of The Daily Show for seven long years. This is one of the longest-hosted shows in his career. He appeared last on December 8, 2022.

6. Trever Noah’s mother was almost murdered Trevor Noah’s mother Patricia Nombuyiselo was married to Ngisaveni Abel Shingange. She used to get physically abused by his father. Then in the year 1996, his mother divorced her abusive husband. After that, Patricia got married to Sfiso Khoza in 2009. When her ex-husband Shingange came to know about her marriage, he shot her in the leg and the bullet passed through the back of her head. 7. Trevor Noah hosted the GRAMMYs twice Trevor Noah is the recipient of several honours. He has hosted the 63rd and 64th edition of Annual Grammy Awards in the year 2021 and 2022. 8. Trevor Noah knows numerous languages Trevor Noah is a pro when it comes to languages. He knows to speak in English, Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Tsonga, Tswana, and Afrikaans. He also knows German and had a wish to learn Spanish. 9. Trevor Noah’s car collection According to a publication named 21 Motoring, he has a collection of cars named Chevrolet Tahoe, Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Tesla Model S. 10. About The Trevor Noah Foundation Trevor Noah inaugurated The Trevor Noah Foundation in April 2018, a youth development drive that empowers teens with the premise for a better life, that will have a way into high-quality education. He has a mission of a space or world where, “an education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.” 11. All The Daily Show hosts so far The show was first hosted by Craig Kilborn from July 22, 1996 to December 17, 1998. Jon Stewart then stepped in as the host from January 11, 1999 till August 6, 2015. After him, Trevor Noah began his tenure from September 28, 2015 and ended on December 8, 2022.

12. The Daily Show guest hosts The Daily Show will see weekly hosts named Al Franken, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, and D.L. Hughley. The show will again commence on January 17. 13. The Daily Host viewers The program enjoyed a large number of online audiences and mainly from the young group. According to the Pew Research Center reported in 2010, 74% of regular viewers were between 18 and 49, and 10% of the audience watched the show for its news headlines, 2% for in-depth reporting, and 43% for entertainment, compared with respectively 64%, 10%, and 4%. 14. Awards The Daily Show bagged The popular show received two Peabody Awards for its coverage of the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections. The show was honoured with 24 Primetime Emmy Awards for several categories. In 2015, the show received its third Peabody Award. In 2017, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah added yet another Emmy to the bag. 15. Trevor Noah’s emotional goodbye to The Daily Show The Daily Show, definitely holds a special place In Trevor Noah’s heart, as he has hosted the show for seven years. During his speech, he got emotional with teary eyes and he further addressed about his memories. He said, “Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion.”

