Who Is Bailey Anne Kennedy? All About Pageant Queen As She Becomes Trans Woman To Be Crowned Miss Maryland USA

A moment in history was created when Bailey Anne Kennedy took home the crown of Miss Maryland. USA on June 1, 2024. After her win was announced, her emotions of hard work and joy flawlessly appeared on her face.

After the pageant win, she quickly became the talk of the media. But her win is not only conventional for being a trans woman but also for other reasons. Read ahead to know about it and also to get an insight about her.

Who is Bailey Anne Kennedy?

Kennedy was brought up in Baltimore, Maryland. She is 31 years old and of Colombian-American descent. Because of her gender identity, it was not easy for Kennedy as she had many difficulties and challenges while growing up. Her family and friends have always been there for her by supporting her in this journey, per MWCD.

According to the outlet, she has always exuded her love for arts, which led her to take part in the local theater productions, helping better her performance skills. After Kennedy’s high school graduation, she attended the University of Maryland and earned a degree in Sociology. After Kennedy graduated, she contributed to the LGBTQ+ community with their rights and mental health awareness.

She has been blunt about her journey of transitioning. This has in turn helped her become an idol for young transengers.

Along with holding the title of being the first transgender Miss Maryland, she is also the first military wife and a person of Asian-American ethnicity to win this title, according to DC News Now.

Bailey Anne Kennedy shares a heartfelt Instagram post

On June 4, the new Miss Maryland posted a moving Instagram post sharing pictures of the winning moment. She wrote a lengthy caption that reflected her win.

In the caption, Kennedy wrote, “Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities.”

She added that by simply being herself and contributing to society, she will make sure that children who “feel” like her will never have to worry about the repercussions of who they are.

Miss Marland continued, “For the longest time, I never had the need to tell anyone. Not because it’s a secret but it’s none of anyone’s business. To those who matter to me, they don’t care. Those that care about knowing such private & personal details, don’t matter.”

Kennedy concluded the caption stating that she cannot wait to start her “reign” and be back at The USO office where she will begin serving lunches and show gratefulness to active duty service members as she had originally planned. She added that is what actually matters to her.

