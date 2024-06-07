What Is the Kardashian Church Founded by Kris Jenner? Everything You Need to Know

In the glamorous world of the Kardashians, there’s more than meets the eye, especially when it comes to their religiousness. Amidst the headlines about fashion and fame, there’s a quieter story about the family’s connection to Christianity. Yes, from private Bible chats to public church affirmations, their beliefs shape their daily routines.

According to reports, Kris Jenner, the family’s mom found a church popularly known as the Kardashian church. Let’s delve deeper into the details and find out how Mommy Kris got involved in the founding of a church.

The Kardashians and their faith

The Kardashian family has always been open about their Christian faith. From starting their day with a Bible verse to attending church services, all of them are spiritual. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan played a pivotal role in establishing spirituality in her kids. But Kris’s journey into church involvement began unexpectedly.

How Kris found the California Community Church

She crossed paths with a pastor named Brad, who had a challenging past. Pastor Brad had a troubled past and found solace in ministry. Inspired by his story of redemption, Kris decided to support him in his mission to start a church. And together they laid the foundation for what would become the California Community Church.

Kris generously provided financial assistance by covering the rent for the congregation’s meeting space and Pastor Brad’s salary. However, the media perpetuated it incorrectly. Yes, the church’s website clarifies that Kris’s role is more supportive than ownership-based. She does not serve on its leadership board and neither does she want to.

Where is the California Community church located?

The church in question is located in Agoura Hills, California. It was previously known as Life Change Church. It rebranded under Brad’s leadership and following themes of redemption. Kris found this church almost fifteen years ago. So you can believe that this is Kardashians and Jenner’s go-to church.

Kanye West’s direct involvement in the Community Church

While Kris Jenner’s connection to the church may be indirect, her former son-in-law West is more directly involved. Although West does not own the church, he’s known for his Sunday Service events. These events feature gospel performances by a choir he personally selects. Many celebrities and fans are attracted to this and often visit this church.

Kanye also brought a property that used to be a church. But this deal didn’t go smoothly. Neighbors were against the sale, and eventually West abandoned the property. But despite all this Kanye embraces Christianity.

The membership fees and charity donations

According to reports by The Things, questions have arisen regarding the church's financial practices, including allegations of it being used as a tax write-off. Critics point to the church’s tax-exempt status and its alleged ties to the Kardashian-Jenner empire. The topic of membership fees has also stirred controversy. Yes, some reports suggest that the church imposes a hefty monthly fee for attendees.

Some say that Kris is using the church for personal gain. While some doubt her motives, others believe Kris Jenner’s intentions might be more altruistic than they seem. The debate is on, and the answers aren’t clear.

But despite the misconceptions surrounding the church, one thing is clear: faith plays a central role in Kardashians and Jenner’s life. It also impacts their actions and decisions.

