Did Britney Spears Apologize To Justin Timberlake? Find Out As Pop Star Praises Ex BF's New Songs

Britney Spears apologizes to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for revealing shocking details of their relationship in her intricate memoir-The Woman In Me which came out in October 2023. As the book garnered attention for some unheard interesting stories about the Toxic Pony singer, people were shocked to know that Spears underwent an abortion while dating the Mirrors singer Justin, around two decades ago. But what exactly happened? Find details inside.

Did Britney Spears Apologize To Justin Timberlake?

Britney Spears apologized to Justin Timberlake on her Instagram handle. After the 42-year-old came as a guest on Saturday Night Live, the actress-singer took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of the In Time actor Justin Timberlake and apologized if she had offended anyone she genuinely cared for. The Everytime singer also added how she found the episode hilarious and the duo of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon, always made her laugh. The post on her Instagram read, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…" She went on to add, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" This was after they broke up nearly 20 years ago. The memoir recounts instances of the duo dating and her sudden pregnancy.

What did Britney Spears write about Justin Timberlake in her memoir?

The 42-year-old actress was sweet 17 when she started dating Timberlake. It was 1999 after they came together on the Mickey Mouse Club, that was a launching point for many seasoned actors like Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. The pair dated till 2002 before breaking up. During the relationship, the Gimme More singer found she was pregnant and that came to her as a “surprise” as the memoir suggests. On this, she wrote, "For me, it wasn't a tragedy. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She also mentioned if it was her decision alone, she would have never done this. The Jackass 3D actress also calls this an agonizing experience of her life. As both have moved on, it is interesting to see how Britney appreciated Justin Timberlake’s two songs Selfish and Sanctified along with the apology. Now, fans are waiting to see if Justin acknowledges the apology. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

