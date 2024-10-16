Who Is Carla Bruni? Meet Singer-Model As She Jokes About Walking For 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show First And 'Probably Last' Time At 56

Carla Bruni just made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, and we’ll admit all witnessed an iconic moment.

On Tuesday, October 15, the 56-year-old Italian-French model rocked the runway in an alluring all-black look with angel wings decorating her back, leaving attendees at the New York City event in awe. Bruni, who rose to fame in the 1990s modeling for designers like Christian Dior, Chanel, Versace, and Saint Laurent, strutted in a corset with exposed, sparkling boning and matching, barely-there bottoms. The outfit was all lace, featuring rose details that stopped right at her ankles, paired with sparkling black stilettos. Adding an additional touch of sparkle to Bruni’s look were her chunky hoops.

For her glam, Bruni went with peachy, dewy makeup, including a glossy lip and eyeshadow that perfectly complemented her brunette locks, styled in bouncy waves.

Before the show, Bruni spoke to Page Six Style about earning the VS wings so late into her modeling career and whether her age required her to prep in a special way before she took the ramp.

“At my age?!” she said with a laugh. “It’s very exciting, and it's very overwhelming, really. Because, you know, no one gets used to being on a runway no matter how long they’ve been doing it.” The Italian-French beauty began modeling in 1987, when she was just 19.

She told the outlet there was something extra special about getting a call from Victoria’s Secret, saying, “It’s good fun to become an angel. I’m going to have wings!” Her only regret, she said, was her husband, ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy's absence.

Regarding her lifestyle as a mature model, Bruni said, “At 56 years old, you have to have much more of a sober life.” She explained that she maybe drinks once a month, sleeps better, and exercises a lot.

On Tuesday night, in what she acknowledged as her first and “probably last” appearance for the beloved lingerie brand, we can confidently say she managed to leave her mark.

Now that we’ve covered her catwalk career, which is undeniably age-sensitive, let’s explore who Carla Bruni is beyond being a runway queen.

Bruni, who was born in Italy and moved to France at the age of seven, is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, meaning she was once (2008-2012) the first lady of France. Although constitutionally she had no role within the government run by her husband, she was responsible for assisting him on state visits and representing various humanitarian organizations. In 2010, Forbes magazine ranked Bruni the 35th most powerful woman in the world.

Bruni also explored singing as a professional career, which she kicked off in 1999. According to reports online, she sent her lyrics to Julien Clerc that year, based on which he composed six tracks on his 2000 album Si j'étais elle. In 2003, Bruni’s own debut album, titled Quelqu'un m'a dit, came out and became a surprise hit, selling 2 million copies. Her songs from this record were used in films including Conversations with Other Women, Le Divorce, and 500 Days of Summer, as well as a 2006 Christmas commercial for H&M.

Her accomplishments as a singer also include performing for Nelson Mandela’s 91st birthday in 2009 in NYC.

Carla Bruni also showcased her acting talents with a cameo role in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, though she remained primarily known as a model, singer-songwriter, and former first lady of France.

