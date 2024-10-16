How Many Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows Has Behati Prinsloo Walked For? Find Out As She Makes Iconic Return To Runway

No matter how many times Behati Prinsloo walks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, she always manages to amaze us with her elegant stride. A veteran of the show, this marks her eleventh appearance at the highly anticipated fashion event.

Just like the previous ten times, Prinsloo once again turned heads during the iconic fashion show held in New York City on Tuesday, October 15. Every time she graces the runway for the brand, the supermodel reminds us that no one can charm an audience quite like she does.

This year, she donned a black velvet dress adorned with silver stars. The dress featured straps and a slit, perfectly complemented by statement silver earrings and strappy heels that reached her calves, also embellished with stars on the straps.

She wore her hair loose, paired with a radiant smile as she glided down the runway. However, this time her wings had a fresh twist. Instead of the traditional feathered wings, she wore wings that appeared to be crafted from mirror shards, intricately decorated with crystals.

Along with her, other models including Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and many more walked the show, showing off their catwalks and beautiful wings.

This year's musical guests including Cher, Lisa, and Tyla wowed the audience with their amazing vocal talent. Tyla made sure to make a fashion statement by donning a multi- layered lingerie along with white fluffy feathers.

The singer sang her viral hits Water and PUSH 2 START. But before she performed her songs, she dropped jaws on the pre-show red carpet. The songstress donned a bright pink dress consisting of cut-outs and a slit.

This year’s Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was significant as it was back after a six-year hiatus because of the major criticism it garnered for not being inclusive. While conversing with People magazine, Prinsloo talked about the brand's alterations and show’s return and called its evolution “exciting.”

She told the publication, “I was so curious to know how they would bring back the show, keep it authentic to VS, but make it fresh and new and different and inclusive and all those things," adding, “I think a lot of people want (the runway) back and also want it to be different. They want elements that they miss from previous years, but also keep it 2024.”

