'We kinda had two ceremonies': Chris Evans gets candid about wedding with wife Alba Baptista as he flaunts ring for first time

Chris Evans, 42, at the New York City Comic Con confirmed that he is married to Alba Baptista. Chris was seen wearing a gold wedding band, and he happily told the audience about his two wedding ceremonies, as reported by US Weekly. Here's what Chris Evans said about his wedding with Alba Baptista.

Chris Evans gets candid about his wedding with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans said, "I got married." He further explained, "It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

The actor also mentioned, “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you.” He added, “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

This news comes about a month after reports about Evans and Baptista's private wedding in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, close to Chris's hometown, surfaced. The guest list included famous names like John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

When Chris Evans mentioned wanting a wife and kids

Chris and Alba began dating in 2022 and had kept their relationship private before tying the knot. Chris, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, had hinted at wanting a family, during an interview the previous year. He mentioned that he wanted a wife, and kids, and to build a family, emphasizing the importance of relationships and family in the lives of great artists.

During his interview with People, Chris said, “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared, so it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

