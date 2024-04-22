Who Is Danny Cipriani's Girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord? All About Her As Couple Goes Instagram Official

Love is in the air for former England rugby star Danny Cipriani and US actress AnnaLynne McCord! The couple, both 36 years old, have grown close over the past months and are currently enjoying a spiritual holiday in Egypt.

This exciting news comes after they were spotted together a couple of times during their spiritual vacation. Let’s find out more about the rugby star’s girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord, Who is she?

Making it official

The couple’s relationship seems to have blossomed during the spiritual retreat in Egypt. Danny took to Instagram to post a photo of them standing beside ancient hieroglyphics. He wrote, “My miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world.” AnnaLynne replied most adorably with a long comment which stated: “Heyyyy!! That’s my line!!! :) I can’t believe… it’s YOU. Thank you for showing up as you do in life…..”

But let’s delve further and take a closer look at AnnaLynne McCord.

ALSO READ: Are Charlie XCX and 1975 drummer, George Daniel engaged? Exploring their relationship as the couple makes it official Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A closer look at AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord is a well-known actress in the US, famous for her roles in TV shows like 90210 and Nip/Tuck. She became a household name playing Naomi Clark in the revamped 90210 from 2008 to 2013 and as Loren Wakefield in Nip/Tuck. Originally meant as a supporting character in 90210, McCord’s standout performance quickly made her the talk of the town, with many considering her the show’s lead by the first season’s end.

Advertisement

Outside of her acting career, McCord is a passionate advocate for various causes. She supports the St. Bernard Project, an organization dedicated to assisting Hurricane Katrina victims.

ALSO READ: Did Sofia Vergara Just Make Her Relationship With Dr Justin Saliman Instagram Official? Find Out

McCord’s early life

Born in Atlanta on July 16, 1987, Annalyne grew up in Buford and Monroe Georgia, living in a trailer park with her family. Her dad, David McCord was a Christian pastor, and her parents were strict about a couple of things. Annalyne, along with her sisters Rachel and Angel was homeschooled by her mother, Shari McCord. She was just 15 years old when she graduated from high school.

After high school, Annalyne began her career with the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency in Miami She moved to New York at 17 to attend a drama school and later shifted to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Apart from TV series, Annalyne has starred in various films, including Excision, First We Take Brooklyn and A Soldier’s Revenge.

ALSO READ: How Long Have Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Been Together? Relationship Explored As Couple Welcomes First Child

AnnaLynne and Danny’s shared interests

It seems like Danny and AnnaLynne share more than just a romantic bond; they also connect on a spiritual level. Annalyne runs regular retreats, and Danny joining her shows their bond over mutual interests.

Both of them took part in a meditation ceremony with a spiritual guide, focussing on personal growth and healing. They recently went on a tour of ancient Egyptian sites with Sacred Awakenings, a tour guide that helps people explore spirituality and self-discovery.

ALSO READ: 'Made Me Feel The Most Beautiful': Brenda Song Gushes About Partner Macaulay Culkin; Credits Him With Boosting Her Confidence

Past relationships

Before AnnaLynne, Danny Cipriani was married to Victoria Rose. However, they separated last November, and their divorce is yet to be finalized. Interestingly, Danny also has a tattoo of his estranged wife.

AnnaLynne has openly discussed her past relationships, most probably her connection with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. She described her relationship with Dominic Purcell as very very strong.

Advertisement

Well, fans have been supportive of Danny and Annylyne’s relationship, especially after seeing their affectionate bond through pictures on social media.

ALSO READ: What Is the 'One Rule' That Blake Lively Made Ryan Reynolds Follow Even Before Start of Their Relationship