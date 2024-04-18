Did Sofia Vergara Just Make Her Relationship With Dr Justin Saliman Instagram Official? Find Out

Sofia Vergara posted a picture of Dr. Justin Saliman on her Instagram story and fans think the star just confirmed her relationship. Read on to know more.

Sofia Vergara’s divorce with Joe Manganiello

Sofia and Joe got married in 2015 and decided to split in January 2023. In an interview with El País, Sofia spoke about why the pair decided to go their separate ways. She shared that the main reason they ended their marriage was because they wanted different things. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she shared. Vergara added, "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore.”

Sofia noted that she has a 32-year-old son whom she had with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez when she was 19. She admitted that she would like to be a grandmother now and not have any more children. Sofia also noted that if she were to love again, that man “has to come” with children.

