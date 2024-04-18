Did Sofia Vergara Just Make Her Relationship With Dr Justin Saliman Instagram Official? Find Out
Sofia Vergara posted a picture of Dr. Justin Saliman on her Instagram story and fans think the star just confirmed her relationship. Read on to know more.
Sofia Vergara fans are wondering if she just confirmed her romance with Dr. Justin Saliman. The Modern Family star recently posted a picture featuring the orthopedic surgeon which is making fans question the dynamic between the two.
Sofia and Justin have been linked together since late 2023. The star divorced her ex-husband Joe Manganiello in January 2023. Here’s why fans think Sofia and Justin might be romantically involved.
Sofia Vergara’s Instagram story about Justin Saliman
Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman have been romantically linked for a while now. Fans think the actress confirmed their relationship when she posted a picture of him on her Instagram story. Sofia who recently underwent a knee operation appreciated Slaiman by standing by her side when she needed him. The caption that accompanied that picture read, "If u ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" What made the fans even more suspicious was that Sofia mentioned that she loved him. “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," she continued.
Sofia and her rumored boyfriend have been spotted around LA before this. The pair have been seen together since the end of 2023. In early February, TMZ reported that the two were seen on a date in an Italian restaurant where they were spotted laughing.
Sofia Vergara’s divorce with Joe Manganiello
Sofia and Joe got married in 2015 and decided to split in January 2023. In an interview with El País, Sofia spoke about why the pair decided to go their separate ways. She shared that the main reason they ended their marriage was because they wanted different things. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she shared. Vergara added, "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore.”
Sofia noted that she has a 32-year-old son whom she had with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez when she was 19. She admitted that she would like to be a grandmother now and not have any more children. Sofia also noted that if she were to love again, that man “has to come” with children.
