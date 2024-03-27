How Long Have Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Been Together? Relationship Explored As Couple Welcomes First Child

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made headlines after they were captured on a walk as a family of three. The ‘Twilight’ star was seen pushing a stroller while fiancée Suki Waterhouse walked beside him, decked up in a black trench coat, a baseball cap, and dark shades. Pattinson was quick to switch to his dad persona as he seemed all serious, and protective of their newborn in the photographs published by Daily Mail on Tuesday.

The star couple was joined by Waterhouse’s mother Elizabeth sporting a pink jumper, on the seemingly casual stroll which was also a subtle announcement of their child’s arrival. However, the couple haven’t confirmed the news, with scarce updates on their social media as well. But sources have conveyed Pattinson and Waterhouse’s eagerness for parenthood.

Here’s a timeline of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s half-decade-old relationship that hasn’t budged from the public eye.

2018: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s PDA begin dating rumors

Pattinson and Waterhouse were spotted kissing and also dancing a little on their way home after a fun night out in London in July 2018. Pictures shared by E! News suggested the couple watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again before going out for drinks at SoHo House in Notting Hill. Later, a source told People that the duo are seeing each other.

2019: Robert Pattinson finally talks about his relationship; the star couple celebrate each other’s birthdays

Another of those rare occasions when the private couple made a public appearance. The ‘OMG’ singer was bundled with Robert Pattinson while celebrating her 27th birthday with family and friends at Casa Cruz in London. The birthday bash had other celebrity guests like Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, and Liv Tyler. As per reports, the birthday dinner was a belated celebration as Suki’s birthday was originally on January 5.

Talking about past and present relationships with The Sunday Times in April 2019, the 37-year-old star signaled his affair with the ‘Love, Rosie’ actress for the first time. Quite hesitant, Pattinson addressed how privacy is crucial for a successful relationship. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better,” the actor said. Pattinson also discussed his past lovers Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs, but was reluctant to shove his current relationship to the limelight.

May 2019 brought in another birthday celebration where the love birds were seen together. Pattinson celebrated his 33rd birthday with Suki Waterhouse in Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

2020: Engagement rumors; Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse move in together

The star couple first sparked engagement rumors in early 2024 after Suki was photographed donning a gold band on her ring finger, during a star-studded Dior dinner party in Paris. Rumors suggested the couple got engaged over Christmas while Pattinson spent the holiday with the Waterhouse family. The celebrities personally made no confirmation on the matter.

One of Pattinson’s career highlights was starring in 2022’s The Batman. However, while the film was still in the early stages of development, the COVID-19 pandemic halted production in March 2020. With the world on pause, Pattinson and Waterhouse took their relationship to the next phase. The duo moved together in London, GQ reported in their June/July cover story.

2021: Suki Waterhouse made it official on social media; ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot controversy

In April, the star couple’s relationship became Instagram official. The 32-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram with a framed picture of Pattinson kissing her on the cheek, in the background. Fans spotted the frame through a deep analysis of the casual snap. Gotta give it to the fans!

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot built quite the excitement but Suki wasn’t impressed. The series took a jab at her relationship with Pattinson that left her offended. In an episode 3 scene, Zión Moreno’s Luna mocked Whitney Peak’s Zoya, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody.”

Waterhouse called out the show and writer Lila Feinberg on X (formerly Twitter), "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy. Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend. Make it make sense!"

2022: The Batman’s release; red-carpet debut; Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse host New Year’s Party

The Batman was a blockbuster hit after the movie released in 2022. Pattinson revealed that her girlfriend might have cried a little while watching The Batman for the first time. "I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'” Pattinson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After four years of dating privately, the couple made their first red carpet entry at the Dior Men Fall 2023 in Giza, Egypt. "Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World," Waterhouse wrote of the occasion, on Instagram.

The star couple threw a bash at the Moxy Hotel to welcome the new year in December 2022. "He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night. It was a fun evening,” a source's comment stated.

2023: Suki Waterhouse breaks the mystery; Met Gala appearance, engagement, and pregnancy

2023 was the year for the Pattinson-Waterhouse love story. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years. I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him,” Suki told The Sunday Times in February. She even added the couple see each other every two months.

The love birds also attended the Met Gala as a couple in May.

A lot was happening around the end of the year. The English actress announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. She sported a sparkly dress to conceal her baby bump. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said to the crowd.

Days after rekindling engagement rumors, a source confirmed to People that the couple got engaged in December. A wedding was on the way. The source shared, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”

2024: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially parents

After a long-standing relationship filled with love and light, the star couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy, on Wednesday. Daily Mail updated photos of Pattinson and Waterhouse taking a casual walk with a pink stroller. Moreover, Suki didn’t have a baby bump which confirmed their status as new parents to their first child.

