'We Spoke Last Night': David Archuleta Reveals Text His Mom Sent After Release Of Hell Together

David Archuleta, who came out as queer in 2021, announced in 2023 that he was leaving the Mormon church after being unable to reconcile his religion’s view of homosexuality with his own journey. He just released a song about it, but specifically, about how his family has supported him through his decision. A few days after he announced he was leaving, Archuleta said that his mom told him she was leaving too.

David Archuleta reveals his mother's text after his song release

In 2022, David Archuleta revealed to PEOPLE that he felt liberated after leaving the Mormon church as he didn’t hear from his mother for a few days. Archuleta thought Lupe Marie Mayorga would never speak to him again. He revealed that days later, she texted him saying she had also decided to step away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In an Instagram video, explaining the inspiration behind his new single Hell Together, Archuleta said, “She [texted], ‘I don’t want to be somewhere where my children don’t feel welcomed, loved, and accepted … if you’re going to Hell, we are all going to Hell with you.’ ”

He shared the sweet text his mom sent him after Hell Together came out. "We spoke last night over text,” Archuleta told PEOPLE. He added, “We don’t usually talk a lot, but she joined my YouTube livestream premiering the ‘Hell Together’ lyric video and it was fun to have her there! She just said after the livestream: ‘ Great job sweetheart.’ ”

He continued, “Thanks, Mom, for teaching me how to love someone even when you don’t fully understand their experience and it can be scary to be open to understand. It meant a lot to see she was willing to go to Hell with me and back to make sure I wasn’t alone in my journey.”

He then offered a message to other parents of LGBTQ+ children. “Not all families do that for their queer kids or for their kids who leave their religion,” he said, further adding, “So I hope [other parents] can take into consideration that they may not have to leave their religion to love their kids, but they don’t have to leave their kids to love their religion either. You can still love your kids even if they don’t stay with what you had in mind for them.”

Exploring David Archuleta's career

David James Archuleta is an American pop singer who won the Utah Talent Competition at ten years old. He became Junior Vocal Champion at twelve and finished second on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008. In 2008, he released Crush, the first single from his debut album, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 750,000 copies in the US and 900,000 worldwide.

In 2010, Archuleta released his third album, The Other Side of Down, featuring the lead single Something 'Bout Love. He took a two-year hiatus in March 2012 to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile but announced he would continue his music career. As of February 2012, he sold 1,108,000 albums and 3,327,000 tracks in the US.

In 2012, he released his fourth album, Forevermore, in the Philippines, his first Original Filipino Music (OPM) album. The album was certified gold. His fifth album, Begin, was released in August 2012. His compilation album, No Matter How Far, was released in March 2013. His sixth studio album, Postcards in the Sky, was released in October 2017, and his second holiday album, Winter in the Air, was released in 2018.

In 2023, Archuleta competed in the ninth season of The Masked Singer as Macaw and finished in second place.

