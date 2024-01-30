Geraldine Viswanathan is joining Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, taking over from Ayo Edebiri, who had to leave due to scheduling conflicts caused by production delays from last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Viswanathan is the second recent addition, following Lewis Pullman stepping in for Steven Yeun for similar scheduling reasons.

Who is Geraldine Viswanathan? Everything to Know about her

Geraldine Viswanathan, born on June 20, 1995, in Newcastle, Australia, is a 28-year-old actress known for her breakthrough role as Kayla in the 2018 film Blockers. Her father, Suresh Viswanathan, is of Indian descent, and her mother, Anja Raith, is Swiss.

Raised in Newcastle, she attended the Hunter School of Performing Arts. Following her acclaimed performance in Blockers, Refinery 29 dubbed her the film's breakout star.

Geraldine expanded her career with lead roles in the 2019 film Hala and the TBS sitcom anthology Miracle Workers, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. She also co-starred in Bad Education and had a recurring role in Janet King. Her early work includes appearances in Emo the Musical (2016) and the short film Moose. She was part of the all-female comedy sketch group Freudian Nip.

In 2019, Geraldine was cast as a regular in the comedy television series Miracle Workers, playing Eliza. As of November 2023, her estimated net worth stands at $500k, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More about Thunderbolts and Geraldine's upcoming role

Thunderbolts, set to release in July 2025, features an ensemble cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko. The plot revolves around a group of government-commissioned villains on missions.

Since her breakout role in Blockers, Viswanathan has been busy with projects like Miracle Workers, Cat Person, and The Beanie Bubble. Upcoming roles include starring opposite Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls and featuring in the Amazon comedy You’re Cordially Invited alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

