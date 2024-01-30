Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs

On January 25, 2024, Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, known for playing Arthur Shelby, was fined £1,345 by the Highbury Corner magistrates court after admitting to drug possession charges. This follows his arrest on December 26, 2023, in a London pub where he was reportedly found with crack cocaine and other drugs.

Who Is Paul Anderson? Exploring His Life And Career

The 46-year-old actor, recognized for roles in films like Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Revenant, began his acting journey in 2003 after leaving school at around 14 or 15. In an interview in 2015, Anderson shared his experiences, including working with writer Gregory Burke on a play at the Royal Court. He praised Burke as an amazing writer and expressed their enduring friendship.

Anderson gained prominence for his role in The Revenant, where he spoke highly of director Alejandro G. Inarittu.

Widely known as Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Anderson portrayed the character throughout the series until 2022. The show, starring Cillian Murphy, is available for streaming on Netflix. Anderson has also taken on diverse roles in other films like In the Heart of the Sea, Nightmare Alley, 24 Hours to Live, and Legend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Milly Alcock? Everything To Know About The House Of Dragon Star Set To Become DC's New Supergirl

More on Alleged Possession Of Drugs and Trail

The Peaky Blinders actor has been fined £1,345 for possessing drugs, including crack cocaine, found on him during an incident on Boxing Day. The 48-year-old, known for his role as Arthur Shelby, pleaded guilty to having class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines, and two class C prescription substances.

In court, Anderson's lawyer explained that he “He was recognized that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements.” The lawyer added that while Anderson hadn't been smoking crack cocaine, “He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no.

The Guardian reported that slipping into his TV character to please fans, Anderson was discovered with drugs after police were called to a pub near his home, where crack cocaine fumes were reported in the disabled toilet after he left. Police found Anderson with a young man and a 17-month-old baby and discovered crack cocaine, amphetamines, diazepam, and pregabalin when they took him to a police station.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Amanda Davies, Daughter of Esteemed One Life to Live Actress Erika Slezak, Passes Away at 42