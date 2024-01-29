How Florence Pugh Made The Most Of Her Unexpected Break On Oppenheimer Set During THIS Scene With Cillian Murphy? Deets Inside

An Oppenheimer panel featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Jamie Dornan had an interesting revelation as Pugh shared that one of the cameras broke during a sex scene between her and Murphy.

Pugh played Jean Tatlock, in a relationship with Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer before and during his marriage to Blunt’s Katherine "Kitty” Oppenheimer.

Florence Pugh revealed that a camera broke during her and Cillian Murphy's sex scene

Florence Pugh played psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer, a film about the life of the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. In the film, Pugh’s Tatlock was in a relationship and later had an affair with Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer before and during his marriage to Emily Blunt’s Kitty Oppenheimer.

Speaking on a panel featuring Murphy and Blunt, with Jamie Dornan as the moderator, Pugh recalled the moment an issue with the camera equipment caused a delay while she and Murphy were in the middle of filming a sex scene. “In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh said. “Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.”

The Midsommar actress added that there were not many cameras available, with one being in the shop. They had to figure out how to fix the broken camera. “Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.

“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’” Pugh recalled, "“You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’”

Cillian Murphy says sex scenes in Oppenheimer were necessary

Cillian Murphy's character in Oppenheimer has a few sex scenes with his romantic interest, Jean Whitlock. The film was plagued with a bit of controversy as some audiences had a hard time with the movie’s various sex scenes. The scenes were pretty graphic as both Murphy and Pugh were fully nude, leading some audience members to debate on whether or not these needed to be included at all. However, in a new interview with The New York Times, Murphy has defended the inclusion of these scenes.

“It was his relationship with Jean Tatlock which was the thing that really made him lose his security clearance and ultimately kind of cost his career,” Murphy stated, “I think it was vital to highlight the intimacy and closeness of their relationship.” “I think when you see it, it’s so f**king powerful,” Murphy explained, “They’re not gratuitous. They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

This isn’t the first time that Murphy came out to defend the inclusion of these scenes as he earlier told the Sydney Morning Herald that Christopher Nolan deliberately wrote in the sex scenes knowing the movie would get an R-rating.

