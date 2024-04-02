iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift And SZA Win Big; Check Out Complete Winner's List Here
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held on Monday, April 1st, marked another memorable celebration of musical excellence and cultural impact.
Among the top victors at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards were SZA, who took home multiple awards including Song of the Year and R&B Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift, who scored Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice and more.
The award show also recognized Beyoncé as the recipient of this year’s Innovator Award, as well as Cher, who received the much-celebrated iHeartRadio Icon Award.
Ludacris hosted the awards show and put up an electric performance live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Other artists like Justin Timberlake, Lainey Wilson, Green Day, Jelly Roll, and more also entertained the audience.
Scroll down for a comprehensive list of winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Song of the Year
Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
Fast Car - Luke Combs
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA — WINNER
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Album of the Year
Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS — WINNER
Pop Song of the Year
Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Flowers - Miley Cyrus — WINNER
Kill Bill - SZA
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Artist of the Year
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Artist of the Year
Drake
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Usher
Duo/Group of the Year
(G)I-DLE
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
OneRepublic — WINNER
Paramore
Parmalee
Best Collaboration
All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
Boy’s a liar Pt.2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez - WINNER
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage
Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B
TQG - Karol G and Shakira
Best New Artist (Pop)
David Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year
Fast Car - Luke Combs
Heart Like a Truck - Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Best New Artist (Country)
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll — WINNER
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villians — WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole — WINNER
fukumean - Gunna
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage
Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Drake — WINNER
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
Doechii
Ice Spice — WINNER
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B Album of the Year
SZA - SOS — WINNER
R&B Song of the Year
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
CUFF IT - Beyoncé
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Snooze - SZA — WINNER
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA — WINNER
Usher
Best African Music Artist
Burna Boy - WINNER
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B)
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya Vaun
October London
Victoria Monét — WINNER
Alternative Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record — Winner
Alternative Song of the Year
Lost - Linkin Park
Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy
One More Time - Blink-182 - WINNER
Rescued - Foo Fighters
This Is Why - Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy — WINNER
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
Noah Kahan - WINNER
Rock Album of the Year
Metallica - 72 Seasons — WINNER
Rock Song of the Year
72 Seasons - Metallica
Dead Don’t Die - Shinedown
Lost - Linkin Park - WINNER
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Foo Fighters - WINNER
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
10:35 - Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
Praising You - Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
Strangers - Kenya Grace — WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto — WINNER
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
La Bachata - Manuel Turizo
La Bebe (remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Lala - Myke Towers
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap — WINNER
TQG - Karol G and Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G - WINNER
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
Young Miko — WINNER
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Peso Pluma - Genesis — WINNER
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Bebe Dame - Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — WINNER
Indispensable - Carin León
Qué Onda Perdida - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
Qué Vuelvas - Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50
Carin León
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma — WINNER
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Peso Pluma — WINNER
K-pop Album of the Year
Stray Kids - 5-Star — WINNER
K-pop Artist of the Year
(G)I-DLE
Jung Kook — WINNER
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year
Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) - ATEEZ
Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY — WINNER
S-Class - Stray Kids
Seven - Jung Kook ft. Latto
Super Shy - NewJeans
Best New Artist (K-pop)
BOYNEXTDOOR
NewJeans - WINNER
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year
Carter Lang
Dan Nigro
Jack Antonoff — WINNER
Kid Harpoon
Rob Bisel
Songwriter of the Year
Aldae
Ashley Gorley — WINNER
J Kash
Jack Antonoff
Michael Ross Pollack
Best Lyrics
Dial Drunk - Noah Kahan
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Greedy - Tate McRae
Houdini - Dua Lipa
Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift — WINNER
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow
Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Water - Tyla
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Best Music Video
3D - Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
FLOWER - JISOO
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
I'm Good (Blue) - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Kill Bill - SZA
La Bebe (Remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Seven - Jung Kook ft. Latto — WINNER
TQG - Carol G and Shakira
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army — WINNER
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social Star Award
Alex Warren
David Kushner
Flyana Boss
Gracie Abrams — WINNER
Jessie Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer
Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee - Coldplay
Carianne Older - Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers
David Lehr - Morgan Wallen
Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson — WINNER
Mason Poole - Beyoncé
Matty Vogel - Misterwives
Ravie B - Adele
Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
TikTok Bop of the Year
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Collide (Sped Up Remix) - Justine Skye
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift — WINNER
Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY
Daylight - David Kushner
Her Way (Sped Up) - Party Next Door
If We Ever Broke Up - Mae Stephens
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Water - Tyla
What It Is (Solo Version) - Doechii
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Favorite On Screen
j-hope IN THE BOX — WINNER
Love To Love You, Donna Summer
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Prince: The Final Secret
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Jelly Roll: Save Me
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TLC Forever
Favorite Tour Style
Beyoncé
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Favorite Debut Album
GOLDEN - Jung Kook
In Pieces - Chlöe
Layover - V — WINNER
Lucky - Megan Moroney
Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith
My 21st Century Blues - Raye
Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman
Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp
Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard