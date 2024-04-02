iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift And SZA Win Big; Check Out Complete Winner's List Here

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held on Monday, April 1st, marked another memorable celebration of musical excellence and cultural impact.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Apr 02, 2024  |  10:44 AM IST |  3.5K
IMDb
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 (IMDb)

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, April 1, honored several musical artists for their contributions to the music industry and pop culture in general. The 12th edition of the annual awards ceremony aired on Fox and was also broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide as well as the iHeartRadio app. 

Among the top victors at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards were SZA, who took home multiple awards including Song of the Year and R&B Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift, who scored Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice and more. 

The award show also recognized Beyoncé as the recipient of this year’s Innovator Award, as well as Cher, who received the much-celebrated iHeartRadio Icon Award. 

Ludacris hosted the awards show and put up an electric performance live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Other artists like Justin Timberlake, Lainey Wilson, Green Day, Jelly Roll, and more also entertained the audience.

Scroll down for a comprehensive list of winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards


Song of the Year              

Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez                                   

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage                  

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift                                      

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa                                       

Fast Car - Luke Combs                                               

Flowers - Miley Cyrus                                                 

Kill Bill - SZA — WINNER                                                           

Last Night - Morgan Wallen                            

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat                                              

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo            

Pop Album of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS — WINNER

Pop Song of the Year

Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez                                   

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift                                      

Flowers - Miley Cyrus — WINNER                                                 

Kill Bill - SZA                                                           

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo              

Pop Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Artist of the Year

Drake 

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Usher

Duo/Group of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic — WINNER

Paramore

Parmalee

Best Collaboration

All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole                                             

Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice                        

Boy’s a liar Pt.2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice                       

Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez - WINNER                                    

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage                  

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage                                

Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown                         

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B                          

TQG - Karol G and Shakira      

Best New Artist (Pop)

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll — WINNER

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

Country Song of the Year

Fast Car - Luke Combs                                               

Heart Like a Truck - Lainey Wilson — WINNER                                       

Last Night - Morgan Wallen                                       

Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman                           

Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown          

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen — WINNER

Best New Artist (Country)

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll — WINNER

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villians — WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole — WINNER                                             

fukumean - Gunna                                                      

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert                                              

Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage                                

Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla with Cardi B        

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Drake — WINNER

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

Doechii

Ice Spice — WINNER

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B Album of the Year

SZA - SOS — WINNER

R&B Song of the Year

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage                   

CUFF IT - Beyoncé                                        

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage   

On My Mama - Victoria Monét                                              

Snooze - SZA   — WINNER

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA — WINNER

Usher

Best African Music Artist

Burna Boy - WINNER

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Best New Artist (R&B)

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

Victoria Monét — WINNER

Alternative Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record — Winner

Alternative Song of the Year

Lost - Linkin Park                                          

Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy                                           

One More Time - Blink-182 - WINNER                                        

Rescued - Foo Fighters                                                

This Is Why - Paramore    

Alternative Artist of the Year

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy — WINNER

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan - WINNER

Rock Album of the Year

Metallica - 72 Seasons — WINNER

Rock Song of the Year

72 Seasons - Metallica                                                

Dead Don’t Die - Shinedown                                       

Lost - Linkin Park - WINNER                                       

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll                                           

Rescued - Foo Fighters     

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Foo Fighters - WINNER

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

10:35 - Tiësto ft. Tate McRae

Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray                         

Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue                                                           

Praising You - Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim                                               

Strangers - Kenya Grace — WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto — WINNER 

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

La Bachata - Manuel Turizo                                                   

La Bebe (remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma                                     

Lala - Myke Towers                                                    

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap — WINNER                                       

TQG - Karol G and Shakira              

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G - WINNER

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko — WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Peso Pluma - Genesis — WINNER

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Bebe Dame - Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera                      

Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — WINNER                             

Indispensable - Carin León                                                     

Qué Onda Perdida - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel                          

Qué Vuelvas - Carin León and Grupo Frontera      

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Carin León

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma — WINNER

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma — WINNER

K-pop Album of the Year

Stray Kids - 5-Star — WINNER

K-pop Artist of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Jung Kook — WINNER

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) - ATEEZ                                                                    

Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY — WINNER                                                             

S-Class - Stray Kids                                                   

Seven - Jung Kook ft. Latto                                          

Super Shy - NewJeans              

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BOYNEXTDOOR

NewJeans - WINNER

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Producer of the Year

Carter Lang 

Dan Nigro 

Jack Antonoff — WINNER 

Kid Harpoon 

Rob Bisel 

Songwriter of the Year

Aldae 

Ashley Gorley  — WINNER

J Kash

Jack Antonoff 

Michael Ross Pollack 

Best Lyrics

Dial Drunk - Noah Kahan 

Flowers - Miley Cyrus 

Greedy - Tate McRae 

Houdini - Dua Lipa 

Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift  — WINNER 

Last Night - Morgan Wallen  

Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow 

Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter 

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat  

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo 

Water - Tyla 

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish 

Best Music Video

3D - Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow  

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa 

FLOWER - JISOO  

Flowers - Miley Cyrus  

I'm Good (Blue) - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta 

Kill Bill - SZA 

La Bebe (Remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma  

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat  

Seven - Jung Kook ft. Latto — WINNER   

TQG - Carol G and Shakira  

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo 

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish 

Best Fan Army

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army — WINNER

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award

Alex Warren 

David Kushner 

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams — WINNER

Jessie Murph 

Megan Moroney 

Natalie Jane 

Noah Kahan 

Favorite Tour Photographer

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee - Coldplay

Carianne Older - Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers

David Lehr - Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson — WINNER

Mason Poole - Beyoncé

Matty Vogel - Misterwives

Ravie B - Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

TikTok Bop of the Year

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice 

Collide (Sped Up Remix) - Justine Skye 

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift — WINNER 

Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY 

Daylight - David Kushner 

Her Way (Sped Up) - Party Next Door 

If We Ever Broke Up - Mae Stephens  

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat 

Water - Tyla  

What It Is (Solo Version) - Doechii  

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish 

Favorite On Screen

j-hope IN THE BOX — WINNER

Love To Love You, Donna Summer

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Prince: The Final Secret

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Jelly Roll: Save Me

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TLC Forever

Favorite Tour Style

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift — WINNER

Favorite Debut Album

GOLDEN - Jung Kook

In Pieces - Chlöe

Layover - V — WINNER

Lucky - Megan Moroney

Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith

My 21st Century Blues - Raye                                    

Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman

Snow Angel - Reneé Rapp 

Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard

