iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Drake Wins Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024, and broadcast live on Fox. It was hosted by Ludacris.

During the ceremony Cher was honored with the Icon Award for her "unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades". Beyoncé was recognized with the Innovator Award for being a "global cultural icon", who has taken "creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture".

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Taylor Swift won artist of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Swift previously won the award in 2015. In 2016 and 2018, Swift won female artist of the year, before the iHearts moved to gender-neutral categories for good last year.

Swift, who accepted her awards with a video message, won a total of six awards on the night, matching her haul from last year, when she set a new record for the most wins in one night by a female artist. Drake is the overall single-night leader. He won seven awards in 2017.

Drake added another trophy of iHeartRadio Music Awards to his collection on Monday night by winning hip-hop artist of the year for a record sixth time. He previously won in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2022 and 2023. No other artist has won in the category more than once. The other nominated artist in the category were 21 Savage, Future, Gunna, and Lil Durk.

Drake is a Canadian rapper, singer, and actor. He began an acting career in 2001 under his legal name. During his acting career, he won five Young Artist Award nominations for portraying Jimmy Brooks in the CTV teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, alongside an Best Ensemble in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) win at the 2002 Young Artist Awards. He began a music career in 2006, for which he has won subsequent honours.

Overall, Drake has won 193 awards, including 5 Grammy Awards from 51 nominations. He has won a record 29 awards from 81 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, including Artist of the Decade.

More from the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Some of music's biggest stars were honored for their contributions to the industry and pop culture overall. There were plenty of incredible hits to choose from for Song of the Year including Rema and Selena Gomez's Calm Down and Metro Boomin's Creepin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage. However, it was SZA who left the building with numerous awards including Song of the Year and R&B Artist of the Year. Other big winners include Peso Pluma, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and more.

The awards show also recognized Beyoncé as the recipient of this year's Innovator Award. The award is presented to seasoned artists in honor of their impactful contributions to pop culture. Stevie Wonder had the pleasure of giving Beyoncé the award. Taylor Swift received the award last year, and Alicia Keys was honored in 2022. Later on in the show, legendary singer Cher was honored with the Icon Award followed by a musical tribute with Jennifer Hudson.

Ludacris hosted the awards show and performed live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Other artists like Justin Timberlake, Lainey Wilson, TLC, Green Day, Jelly Roll and Tate McRae also hit the stage. The aforementioned performers are also nominated for several categories. If you missed any of the iconic moments from this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, or just want to relive them all, the show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day for 21 days.

