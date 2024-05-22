Who Is Kathryn Dennis? All About The Former Southern Charm Star Amid Her DUI Arrest

Reality star Kathryn Dennis rose to prominence on the popular reality show Southern Charm. Her path to becoming a reality TV personality was not without its challenges.

Beyond her role on the show, Dennis has navigated a series of high-profile relationships both before and during her time in the public eye. This article will delve into the life of Kathryn Dennis, exploring her background, career, relationships, and recent DUI arrest.

Who is Kathryn Dennis?

Kathryn Dennis was born on August 6, 1991, in Charleston, South Carolina. A descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh Vice President of the United States, she would later establish her own notoriety as a reality television personality.

Before rising to fame, Dennis dabbled in small-market modeling. In 2014, she joined the cast of Bravo's Southern Charm, which quickly became a success and propelled her into the spotlight. During her time on the show, Dennis also worked at Gwynns, a high-end retail store in Charleston.

As one of the most recognizable faces of Southern Charm, Dennis remained with the show for eight seasons, departing in January 2023. Her charismatic personality and undeniable presence left a lasting impact on the series, and her absence is felt by fans.

Brief about Kathryn Dennis’ relationships

Kathryn Dennis's romantic life has been as much a subject of public interest as her time on reality television. In 2012, at the age of 21, she embarked on a relationship with Thomas Ravenel, then 50. This relationship, though tumultuous and relatively short-lived, lasting only two years, resulted in the birth of two children: daughter Kensington Calhoun in March 2014 and son Saint Julian in November 2015.

Dennis's love life continued to be intertwined with Southern Charm even after her relationship with Ravenel ended. She was briefly involved with fellow cast member Shep Rose and had a relationship with Florida politician Joseph Abruzzo in 2018. Her subsequent relationship with country singer Hunter Price also unfolded in front of the Bravo cameras.

In July 2020, Dennis began dating another reality TV personality, Chleb Ravenell. Their relationship, however, was not destined to last, and the couple parted ways in late 2021 during the filming of Southern Charm season 8.

About Kathryn Dennis’ DUI arrest

Kathryn Dennis was recently arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of driving under the influence on May 20, 2024.

The reality star was arrested Monday night in Goose Creek, located outside of Charleston, following a three-car accident around 9 pm, according to a Goose Creek Police Department report reviewed by USA TODAY on Tuesday.

USA TODAY cites a report that Dennis is labeled as the "offender" in the car collision. According to statements from the two victims, Dennis' vehicle hit one of the cars from the rear, causing it to collide with another vehicle in front of them while they were stopped at a red light. The report did not disclose if the victims were hospitalized following the incident.

To sum up, she was driving with her dog in the car evaluated by paramedics, and declined to go to the hospital. However, she agreed to a field sobriety test. After checking her eyes and balance, the responding officer determined "probable cause existed for the charge of Driving Under the Influence."

