Who Is Kehlani's Daughter Adeya Nomi? Here's All We Know

Beautiful Lies singer Kehlani is proud to be a mom. The Grammy-nominated artist, who uses she/they pronouns, welcomed her first child, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, with guitarist Javie Young-White in March 2019. Before giving birth, Kehlani openly expressed her long-held desire to become a mother, often stating that her main goal was to have a big, healthy, and happy family.

Guitarist Javie Young-White and Kehlani split shortly after Adeya was born. In August 2024, he filed for full custody, alleging that Kehlani was involved in a cult led by someone accused of se*ual assault. From her birth story to her hobbies, here's everything you need to know about Kehlani's daughter, Adeya Nomi.

Kehlani and Young-White's daughter, born at home, follows her mom's musical footsteps

Kehlani and Young-White welcomed their daughter on March 23, 2019, at home in California. Kehlani shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that Adeya was born peacefully in their bathroom. She described the unmedicated home birth as the hardest yet most powerful experience of her life. Young-White also announced the news on X, praising the moment as the most beautiful of his life.

Kehlani often calls their daughter by her nickname, Bear, on social media. In February 2022, the singer posted a sweet tribute to Adeya using this nickname, expressing love and admiration. Kehlani also used the nickname in a birthday shout-out in March 2022, promising a special celebration when they returned home from work.

Adeya is following in her mom's musical footsteps. In April 2022, Kehlani shared in an Apple Music interview that Adeya often sings songs from their album "Blue Water Road." Kehlani said Adeya is the driving force behind their projects and loves being in the studio, often asking for a microphone and running around while singing. Kehlani even has voice memos of Adeya singing with autotune.

Adeya has many hobbies besides music. In April 2022, Kehlani told Vogue that her daughter enjoys activities like fishing and photography. Kehlani encourages Adeya to explore various hobbies, believing it's important for her to try different things, just as Kehlani did growing up.

Adeya's hobbies, music debut, and tour adventures

At nearly 3 years old, Adeya made her music video debut in February 2022, appearing in Kehlani's Little Story. In the video, Adeya and her mom play in a creek and share a sweet embrace. Adeya is very comfortable around animals, often playing with her two dogs and a bird. Kehlani believes being around animals is important for a healthy childhood. In August 2022, they visited the Sea Life aquarium at the Mall of America, where Kehlani posted photos of them posing in front of a large fish tank.

In April 2021, Kehlani told The Advocate that she and Young-White want to avoid enforcing societal standards with Adeya. Kehlani expressed a desire for Adeya to feel free to follow her own path and not adhere to traditional expectations about work and money.

As someone who uses she/they pronouns and identifies as lesbian, Gangsta song singer Kehlani emphasized the importance of raising Adeya in an inclusive environment where she will be accepted regardless of her identity. Kehlani plans to expose Adeya to diverse representations of queer families and relationships, aiming for her to see such diversity as normal.

Adeya experienced tour life with Kehlani during the 2022 Blue Water Road Trip tour. Kehlani emphasized the importance of making the tour baby-friendly, including setting up a nursery and alcohol-free zones. In October 2022, Kehlani shared photos of Adeya onstage, where she waved to the crowd and cuddled with her mom.

