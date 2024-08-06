'Playing House With Chris Brown Is Sooooooo…': Chris Brown And Kehlani Faces Backlash From Fans Amid Recent 'Twin' Selfie

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and assault

Fans had mixed feelings about Chris Brown’s new selfie with singer Kehlani after he previously criticized them for attempting suicide to gain sympathy.

On Sunday, Chris Brown shared a selfie with Kehlani on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Brown is sticking out his tongue, and Kehlani is leaning next to him with their eyes closed. Brown captioned the photo, "Twin ❤️ @kehlani."

Fans reacted strongly to the post because of past comments Brown made about Kehlani. In 2016, after Kehlani tried to commit suicide amid cheating rumors involving NBA star Kyrie Irving and musician PartyNextDoor, Brown publicly criticized Kehlani, accusing them of seeking sympathy.

One fan expressed frustration, saying it felt like a betrayal for Kehlani to be seen with Brown, especially since Kehlani had previously removed Tory Lanez from a song after his incident with Megan Thee Stallion. Another fan criticized Kehlani for supporting Brown, the tweet read;

Despite the backlash, some fans were pleased to see the two artists getting along. Supporters of the pairing expressed excitement about their friendship and hoped it would lead to new music.

In 2016, after Kehlani posted a hospital image with an IV, Brown criticized them on X, accusing them of faking suicide attempts for attention. Brown also expressed support for Kyrie Irving and defended his own actions.

Brown tweeted at the time, “There is no attempting suicide, stop flexing for the gram. Doing s–t for sympathy so them comments under your pics don’t look so bad.” He further wrote, “I’ll be the BIGGEST PIECE OF. But ima ride for my Homies regardless. KYRIE is probably one of the only good guys left. IDGAF!!!”

Chris Brown has faced ongoing public scrutiny and legal issues since his 2009 assault on Rihanna, and he recently faced a complaint for allegedly assaulting concertgoers during his 11:11 tour in Texas.

Chris Brown and promoter Live Nation were reported to face a $50 million lawsuit from four concertgoers who claim they were "brutally and severely beaten" after a concert, according to The Independent.

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell filed the lawsuit in Harris County, Texas. The complaint, reported by TMZ and obtained by The Independent, alleges that the men were invited backstage at Brown’s show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of his 11:11 Tour.

According to the lawsuit, one of Brown’s team members reminded him of a past dispute with Bush. Brown reportedly responded, Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget shit.” The complaint claims that Brown and 7 to 10 members of his entourage then followed Bush into a hallway and attacked him and his friends per the outlet.

The suit also alleges that Parker was trapped in a stairwell and beaten for 10 minutes. All four plaintiffs received medical treatment. Additionally, Live Nation is accused of failing to ensure the safety of attendees around Brown tells The Independent.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

