Who Is Morgan Spurlock? Director Of Oscar-Nominated Documentary Super Size Me Dies At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Morgan Spurlock tragically dies at 53.

He was most known for directing the Oscar-nominated documentary Super Size Me, which filmed his psychological and physiological symptoms from eating McDonalds for a month. The documentary filmmaker died from cancer complications in upstate New York on May 23, 2024.

The news was confirmed after his family released a statement addressing his demise. “It was a sad day as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” says Craig Spurlock, who worked with his brother on several projects.

Craig talked about Morgan’s exceptional contribution to the world of art while being generous about his creative ideas. Craig called his late brother a “creative genius” and feels proud about collaborating with him, a gem like him.

Who Is Morgan Spurlock?

Born on November 7, 1970, in Parkersburg, Spurlock was raised by religious parents and followed the Methodist faith. However, later in life, he declared himself an agnostic. He graduated with a Bachelors in Fine Arts from New York University in 1993.

After his documentary Super Size Me gained colossal success at the box office and earned critical acclaim, Spurlock created 70 documentary films under his production company Warrior Poets.

His life’s work always dealt with sensitive and controversial topics like questioning the marketing strategy of fast food brands (Super Size Me), the U.S. war in Afghanistan (Where In the World Is Osama Bin Laden) or minimum wage and immigrant labor (“30 Days”) amongst many others.

Spurlock advocated for women during the #MeToo Movement and stepped down from his production house as he was “part of the problem.” And that was the end of his documentary filmmaking career.

Spurlock’s message behind Super Size Me

In the documentary, he experimented with the fast food brand McDonald's and put his life at risk to prove the harmful impacts of junk foods. After eating from the renowned fast food chain for 30 days, he found himself to be 25 pounds overweight and suffered from depression and liver dysfunction.

Not only was the film nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary, it grossed over $22 million at the global box office and sparked a much-needed debate.

Although the film received a little criticism, his experiment was considered accurate and became an educational resource in schools and colleges to highlight the impact of fast food.