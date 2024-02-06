Who Is Neil Portnow And What Did He Do? Phoebe Bridgers Tells Former Grammy CEO To 'Rot in P*ss' Backstage At 2024 Grammy Awards

Indie supergroup Boygenius, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus won the hearts of millions with their phenomenal debut album The Record last year. Their work has earned them three Grammy awards this year. But that does not mean these three women were not going to speak up against misogyny, and that is exactly what they did backstage at the Grammys.

Boygenius Grammy wins and Bridgers’ comment

Boygenius managed to snatch three Grammy awards this year with their debut album The Record that came out in 2023. This slam dunk album was both a commercial and crucial success across the globe. So it came as no surprise that they were nominated in multiple categories this year. They managed to win Best Alternative Music Album for The Record, and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for Not Strong Enough, which is from the same album.

While talking about their success and the growing domination of women in rock music, the trio did not hesitate to speak their mind. Phoebe Bridgers said that she had something to say about women in rock music. “The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys, that they should ‘step up.’ He’s also being accused of sexual violence. So to him, I’d like to say, ‘I know you’re not dead yet. But when you are, rot in p*ss,’” she said, clearly angry about Portnow’s stance on women musicians and their abilities. Her statement was supported by Baker, who said, “That’s pretty rock and roll.”

Advertisement

Is Boygenius disbanding?

Boygenius and a plethora of other women dominated the Grammys this year in multiple categories. Unfortunately for the fans, the immensely talented trio, who came together for two music EPs and an album, have announced an indefinite hiatus.

The trio cleared up that when they began this journey together, they already had a specific time limit planned for it. And now that they have completed that time and finished what they set out to do, the trio will, “walk into the sunset,” according to Bridgers. Baker also supported the sentiment saying that it is nice to put a cap on what they have done and accomplished, “We put the record into the world and that’s enough. You know?” the musician said.

Lucy Dacus was also in agreement with her group mates and she added that it was this finite time limit that helped them put their everything into the project, because they knew that they would not have to sustain it for a long time. “And it’s like, this was our chance. So, glad we took it,” Dacus added.

Their hiatus was really sudden and shocking for the fans, who did not know about it. The trio only announced it on 2nd February during one secret show in Los Angeles. They confirmed the news of their hiatus on Grammy night, which has left a lot of their fans heartbroken. The hiatus will last for the foreseeable future and the three of them will work on music separately. They also clarified that this was their plan all along.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine