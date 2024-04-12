Queen Elizabeth's Grandson and Princess Ann's Son Breaks Off His 3 year Long Relationship; Deets here

Prince Peter Phillips of the Royal family has shockingly broken off his 3-year-long relationship. Peter, is also the late Queen Elizabeth’s oldest grandson and the son of Princess Ann. The prince had been dating his now-ex Lindsay Wallace for 3 years before the two went their separate ways.

Prince Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace break up

Prince Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace have decided to part ways. The couple publicly dated for three years after the Prince split from his first wife. Wallace is the daughter of an oil tycoon. A source told The Sun that the duo split because the relationship had “run its course.” People magazine confirmed the breakup while revealing that it was a “private matter.”

In the duration of the relationship, the couple was spotted attending several events together including a few royal ceremonies. Lindsay and Prince Peter attended King Charles’ coronation together at Windsor Castle. Peter’s two daughters from his first marriage accompanied the couple to the ceremony. The duo also attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Lindsay and the prince made their first public appearance together a year after Peter’s divorce at the Epsom Derby in 2022. Tatler reported that Lindsay had previously been divorced and had two kids from her first marriage much like the Prince. Peter’s sister Zara reportedly introduced the two. Zara and Lindsay went to the same school and are classmates from Gordonstoun School.

Prince Peter Philips was previously married to Autumn Kelly. The two got married in 2008 and split in 2021. The pair share two daughters Savannah,13, and Isla,12. They initially announced the news of the separation in February 2020 and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Prince Peter Phillips talks about his family

Prince Peter runs a sports management company and is not a working royal. The prince previously spoke about how his parents’ work ethic inspires him. Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips divorced in 1992 after getting married in 1973. Peter opened up about how his mother and father have been “influential” in his and Zara’s lives. "Both our parents have been hugely influential to Zara and myself, and I think primarily it's through their work ethic,” he revealed.

He explained how his parents are extremely “hardworking” even though they are in their 70s. “They're still working a lot harder than either of them probably expected,” he added. He also spoke about how his whole family has a “huge amount to live up to” which is why they all live by example.

