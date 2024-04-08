The Royal Family has a lot going on at the moment. The ever-gracious and kind monarch family is dealing with a tough time as two of its leading pillars fight serious health battles. Both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, have been recently diagnosed with cancer and have been taking treatments for it. Due to the ongoing treatment, His Majesty the King has been unable to perform his official public duties. According to US Weekly, King Charles III has reportedly reached out to his brother Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie to step into Buckingham Palace.

ALSO READ: King Charles Aides Under Fire for Allowing Him To Make THIS 'Strange’ Move on Easter

King Charles III has reportedly reached out to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to step in at Buckingham Palace

For the first time in history, King Charles III summoned his brother Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, to Buckingham Palace. According to US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh represented the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment and has reduced his public appearances, at a major military ceremony at the palace.

Prince Edward and Sophie, dressed in a pale blue dress and beige coat, appeared delighted as they viewed the troops as French soldiers joined their British and Commonwealth counterparts for a Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace at 11 a.m. today, April 8, 2023. The king would have held the special ceremony to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, a 120-year-old agreement between countries that cooperated against German ambitions in the decade leading up to World War One.

During the 15-minute event, the royal couple and French Ambassador to the UK, Hélène Duchêne, reviewed the troops. Although the king has reduced his attendance at such events as he recovers, he delighted supporters earlier this month by appearing at an Easter Sunday worship service at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, cancer diagnosis

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Although his form of illness has not been made public, The Palace published an official statement on Instagram, stating, "His Majesty has today begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. During this time, His Majesty will continue to do state business and official paperwork as usual."

They went on to state that the King is grateful to his medical staff and that he is confident that he will recover quickly and resume his public duties as soon as possible. Aside from the news of his health fight, Kensington Palace posted a video message on Instagram from Catherine, Princess of Wales, generally known as Kate Middleton, in which she revealed she is also undergoing cancer treatment.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, delivered a video message in response to rumors regarding her health. She revealed her cancer diagnosis following testing after extensive abdominal surgery in London in January. Catherine disclosed that she was going through preventative chemotherapy, emphasizing the success of her surgery and her improved health.

ALSO READ: King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer; Aims To Resume His Public Duties Amid Treatment