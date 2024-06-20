Who Is Richie Sambora's Daughter, Ava? All About Her Amid Bon Jovi Alum's Early Father's Day Celebration

Born to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and actor Heather Locklear, Ava Sambora is a model and aspiring actor as well as a brilliant college student. While Sambora is close to both her parents, she has mostly been a daddy’s girl, and the father-daughter duo was seen celebrating Father’s Day early this year.

Since Richie had to leave for the East Coast to attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction on June 13, they headed out for a Father’s lunch a week early along with her fiancé Tyler Farrar. From how was it growing up with star parents to what is she looking forward to in life, here’s everything we know about Sambora.

What was Ava Sambora’s childhood like?

Sambora was born in 1997 to a father who was the lead guitarist of one of America’s most iconic rock bands and a mother with six Golden Globe nominations to her name. Richie and Locklear tied the knot in 1994 but got divorced in 2006. The two have since then always made sure to be present at Sambora’s major milestones.

Richie left his nearly four-decade-long career with Bon Jovi in 2013 to be with his daughter and wife who was struggling with mental health and addiction at the time. In an earlier interview ith people, Sambora spoke about how available of a father Richie has been despite his busy schedule. “He showed up to every dance recital I performed in and all of my school functions no matter how far he had to travel,” she said.

As Sambora was growing up, even before she began her primary schooling, she was frequently seen dancing during Bon Jovi's performances at music festivals and presenting her father to the crowd. In terms of a typical upbringing, Sambora was one of the most relatable as a high school cheerleader during her schooling at Viewpoint High in Calabasas, California. Regarding cheerleading, she told Teen Vogue,“I like being thrown in the air! It’s an adrenaline rush.”

What is Ava Sambora’s higher education and career like?

In May 2020, Sambora earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in women's and gender studies from Loyola Marymount University acing it with a 4.0 GPA i.e. straight As in every subject. Despite soaring in academics in university, she still made time for several extracurricular activities. She joined the Alpha Phi sorority, whose other well-known members include Kimberly Payne Williams, Jeri Ryan, and Kourtney Kardashian, as mentioned in Cosmopolitan.

And it doesn’t end here, Sambora announced in summer 2021 that she would be attending the University of Southern California to pursue a master's degree in marriage and family therapy. Besides studying, Sambora also tried her hands at modeling and acting simultaneously.

She worked with the popular agency The Industry Model MGMT LA and modelled for the clothing brand Tally Weijl and walked for her father’s clothing line White Trash Beautiful in 2010.. Sambora appeared in the 2012 film This is 40, the television series Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014), the 2020 film A Dark Foe, and the third season of the YouTube reality show SummerBreak which aired in 2015.

What is Ava Sambora’s relationship status like?

In February this year, Sambora got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tyler Farrar. He is an investment associate at Pacific Partners Real Estate Investments and as per his LinkedIn, he also went to Loyola Marymount which leads us to believe that's where they met. Richie is known to often welcome his daughter and her fiancé in his Calabasas home.

