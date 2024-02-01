Famous comedian Matt Rife and ZenWTR®, creators of superior vapor-distilled alkaline water supported by an unparalleled sustainability platform, have announced their collaboration.

ZenWTR becomes the official sponsor for Matt Rife's World Tour

With this partnership, ZenWTR solidifies its status as an official sponsor of Matt Rife's hilarious, sold-out comedy tour, which is presently sweeping the entertainment industry.

With over 300 performances scheduled in 2024, the Matt Rife ProbleMATTic Tour will stop at iconic locations like Radio City Music Hall, the Dolby Theater, and the Chicago Theater for record-breaking consecutive nights.

With a quickly expanding fan base and rapidly growing followers on social media, Matt Rife is a comedian famous for his charm, humor, and amazing crowdwork. As the comedian continues to make the world laugh at his jokes and humor, let's a take closer look at his life and career!

Who is Matt Rife?

Rising sensation Matt Rife has become popular for his stand-up routines, which make people laugh and feel good. Rife has expanded his talents in the entertainment world by acting in addition to being a vocalist.

Born in Ohio on September 10, 1995, Matt Rife began his comedic career at a relatively young age. Rife was drawn to the craft of humor and spent years honing his craft on the stand-up comedy circuit, where he gained notoriety for his witty remarks and comic timing.

The comedy specials Only Fans (2021), Matthew Steven Rife (2023), and Walking Red Flag (2023) are all self-produced by Matt Rife. He also appeared in the Netflix special Natural Selection in the 2019 television series Bring the Funny, where he made it to the Semi-Final Showcase before losing in the eighth week.

Matt Rife's skill set went beyond the comic club scene, as shown by his TV appearances. Rife appeared on the MTV series Wild 'N Out, where he displayed his comedic skills with other brilliant performers, which brought him noteworthy attention. In addition, he portrayed Logan in the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and Brandon Bliss in the comedic series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He appeared in the 2018 B-movie horror film Black Pumpkin. Additionally, Rife is a paranormal investigator who appears on the Overnight YouTube channel. Rife signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in December of 2022. He dropped a self-titled special Matthew Steven Rife on Valentine's Day in April 2023.

