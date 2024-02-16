Who Is Sean Evans? Everything To Know About The Hot Ones Host Amid His Rumored Split With Adult Film Star Melissa Stratton

Hot Ones host Sean Evans broke up with adult film star Melissa Stratton less than 24 hours after making headlines at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

TMZ, the first to report on the duo’s budding romance following their adventures during the Super Bowl weekend, confirmed that Evans broke up with Stratton over a phone call on Valentine’s Day, telling her he was uncomfortable with the media attention their relationship was getting.

Melissa’s side of the story per a TMZ source, she found his reasoning odd because he knew what she did for a living when they started seeing each other. He was the one to publically flaunt her at several social events, including the Super Bowl. Sean and Melissa have both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Amid Sean Evans ending his temporary tryst with Melissa Stratton, we are exploring everything that is to know about him down below.

Sean Evans - Personal Life and Early Career

Sean Evans, a Chicago native, was born in Evanston on April 26, 1986, to Michael Evans and Donna Arthofer. In 2004, Evans graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School. Four years later, in 2008, he graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism, where his professor suggested he become a weatherman.

Though little is known about Evans' professional endeavors prior to his YouTube success, it is documented that he initially served as a copywriter for the Chicago tourism board. During this time, he began freelancing at Complex Magazine, conducting on-screen interviews with celebrities. Impressed by Evans' talent, Complex extended him a full-time position, prompting his relocation to New York City a month later.

Rise to Fame - Sean Evans is best known for Hot Ones

Evans is the host of Hot Ones, a show that he co-created with Chris Schonberger, the GM of First We Feast, the Complex Media division that produces the show.

Hot Ones, the show that amasses millions of views per episode on YouTube, features Evans interviewing his celebrity guests eating chicken pieces or its vegan substitutes, dipped in different hot sauces, each spicier than the previous ones. Over the years, Sean Evans, on Hot Ones, has hosted several A-list celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Kevin Hart, Matt Damon, Justin Timberlake, Gordon Ramsey, Post Malon, and more.

In 2020, Evans ventured into TV, hosting Hot Ones: The Game Show that aired on TruTV. Evans has also marked his appearance on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with Stephan Colbert.

Melissa Stratton reacts to breakup with Sean Evans

Re-sharing a news post about her brief relationship with the YouTuber Thursday to her Instagram story, Melissa, on Thursday wrote, “Ok, well happy Valentine's Day to me [eye-rolling emoji].”

Stratton also shared a video of herself with adult film star Johnny Sins. She captioned the clip, “It's ok I’ve got a better bald man to get spicy with @mosttalantedbaldman.”

