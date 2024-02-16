Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Bitter Divorce Finally Wrapped Up? Find Out As Couple Reaches Settlement After Months

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce proceedings started in May last year, when Christine filed the documents to end the couple’s 18-year marriage, stating “irreconcilable differences”. Their divorce has been finally settled after months of bitter proceedings, and here is what you need to know.

What are the terms of the settlement?

Not many details of their divorce have been made public yet, but TMZ has obtained some legal documents that showed that both Costner and Baumgartner have signed a Marital Settlement Agreement. They also showed that the judge has validated the duo’s prenup agreement, which was a huge point of contention in their divorce.

The two of them also share three kids together, and both of them asked for joint custody. In the settlement, it was decided that Costner would be paying $63,000 every month as child support to Christine. It turns out that Baumgartner initially asked for $248,000 per month, but there was a $100,000 cosmetic surgery cost in her expense declaration which did not make much sense. Before the settlement, Costner was ready to pay $75,000 per month as child support. The couple has also waived the required six-month co-parenting classes.

What does the future hold for them?

As it turns out, both parties have already moved on with their romantic lives. Christine Baumgartner has started dating Josh Connor, who was a mutual friend of both Coster and her. Costner, on the other hand, has been dating singer Jewel, and their romance has been going strong.

Costner is also looking at the prospect of her acting career as the actor continues his role of John Dutton in the Western soap opera Yellowstone. He is also the executive producer of the show. The 69-year-old is also working on his upcoming epic Western film Horizon: An American Saga, which will come out in two parts. Not only is Costner acting in this film, but he is also the director of the two films, which means that he has his hands full right now.

