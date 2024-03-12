Who Is Suzzane Somers' Husband Alan Hamel? Producer Reacts To Academy's Decision To Snub Wife From Oscars 2024 In Memoriam

The 2024 Oscars paid homage to some of the Academy members who passed away during the year, in the In Memoriam section. A name that was barely mentioned was Suzanne Somers who did not have a picture and was just mentioned in a long list of people while Andrea Bocelli was singing.

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, reacted to her Oscars In Memoriam snub in an exclusive statement to ET. Hamel said he respects the Academy's decision not to include Somers in the segment, and he feels that the outpouring of love she received from fans after her death was a tribute she would have lovingly embraced.

Who is Alan Hamel?

Alan Hamel is a Canadian entertainer, producer, and television host. Hamel co-hosted the Canadian children's television series Razzle Dazzle (1961–64). The show featured a talking turtle, Howard. In the late 1960s he hosted two syndicated game shows which aired on all the ABC owned and operated TV stations as well as others: Wedding Party (1968) and Anniversary Game (1969), where he first met Suzanne Somers, whom he later married in 1977.

In the late 1970s, Hamel hosted The Alan Hamel Show on CTV. He was considered Canada's leading TV talk show host. He also hosted the ill-fated People TV series on CBS. After Hamel stepped down in 1980, Alan Thicke took over and the show was renamed The Alan Thicke Show. Don Harron continued the franchise as host of his own talk show.

Hamel worked as a commercial pitchman for American Stores in the late 1970s and early 1980s, promoting Alpha Beta stores in the western US and Acme Markets in the northeastern US. He later became a producer, often working on projects with his wife, Suzanne Somers and occasionally performed as an actor on Somers' shows.

Hamel has two children, a son Stephen and a daughter Leslie, from his first marriage to Marilyn Hamel. He met his second wife, actress and author Suzanne Somers while she worked as a prize model on The Anniversary Game, a game show he hosted. Although he was already married, they began a relationship which led to an abortion.

Hamel and Somers lived together for about ten years before finally marrying in 1977. A rabbi and a Catholic priest officiated at their wedding. Hamel is stepfather to Bruce Somers Jr., Suzanne Somers' son from a previous teen marriage. Suzanne Somers died on October 15, 2023.

Somers and Hamel bought a house in Palm Springs, California, in 1977, and they sold it in 2021 for $8.5 million. In January 2007, a wildfire in Southern California destroyed their home in Malibu, California.

Alan Hamel talks about his wife's memorial snub at the Oscars

Alan Hamel has issued a statement after his wife was noticeably left out of the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam segment. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the best in film statues and paid tribute to late figures like Glynis Johns, Michael Gambon, and Matthew Perry. However, viewers quickly pointed out missing stars on social media.

In a statement to ET, Hamel said that he is not upset over Somers not being included in the segment and that the fan response has been even more heartwarming to see.

"I respect the Academy’s decision to not include Suzanne In Memoriam. Frankly, the outpouring from millions of her fans, was the kind of In Memoriam Suzanne would have lovingly embraced," Hamel said.

He continued, "She adored and respected her Fans and similarly enjoyed a beautiful relationship with the Media and Paparazzi who elevated her career to heights rarely seen. She debuted on Carson in 1973 with her first of 27 books and remained active and relevant until her passing. God bless Suzanne Somers."

While she was left out of the Oscars In Memoriam, Somers was honored in January during the same segment at the 75th Emmy Awards, which also included tributes to those forgotten at the Oscars, Reddick, Williams and Cephas Jones as well as Norman Lear, Angela Lansbury, Angus Cloud and more TV greats who died in 2023 and early 2024.

Somers died on October 15, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. She was 76. Somers died just one day before her 77th birthday, which her family eventually celebrated after her death.