HBO is gearing up to bring us the first season of its new Game of Thrones prequel, The Hedge Knight. Owen Harris, known for his work on Black Mirror's San Junipero, will be directing the first three episodes. The series is adapted from George R.R. Martin's novel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Adding to the anticipation, Dexter Sol Ansell, who stars as Egg in the series, recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing his head being shaved off for the role.

In the shared video, Ansell takes viewers along to the barber shop as he gets his blonde hair shaved off to fully embody George R.R. Martin's loyal bald squire character from the Dunk and Egg stories.

What is The Hedge Knight about?

This prequel, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his loyal squire, Egg, as they navigate the complex politics of Westeros.

The official tagline for the prequel read, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Despite the lighter tone compared to House of the Dragon, the series promises plenty of intrigue and drama as Dunk and Egg are entangled in Targaryen affairs.

About the star cast of the Game of Thrones Prequel

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are set to star as the central duo, Ser Duncan the Tall (known as Dunk) and Egg. Claffey, known for his roles in shows like Bad Sisters and Vikings: Valhalla, brings his talent from both acting and former rugby playing. Meanwhile, Ansell, who started acting at just four years old, has appeared in various productions including Emmerdale and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

George R.R. Martin praised the casting of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Author George R.R. Martin has praised the casting choices in his Not A Blog, particularly highlighting Peter Claffey's portrayal of Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell's commitment to the role of Egg. The stories of Dunk and Egg offer a slightly different flavor compared to the original series. Claffey commented on the post, “There’s a squire I can trust my life with (heart emoji)” to which Ansel replied, “always (star emoji)”.

Stay tuned for more updates as The Hedge Knight prepares to hit screens with its six-episode-long first season!

