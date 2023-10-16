What is Alan Hamel famous for? All you need to know about late Suzanne Somers' husband

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Canadian TV host and entrepreneur Alan Hamel has a long experience in the entertainment industry. His career spans decades and a variety of positions, including television personality, producer, and even entrepreneur. After a protracted battle with cancer, his wife, the American actress Suzanne Somers, recently passed away at the age of 76.

In her 50s, she was initially diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. In July, she revealed on social media that it had returned after a period of remission. The actress is now survived by Alan Hamel her husband, and their son.

ALSO READ: Who is Elizabeth 'Busy' Burr? What we know so far about Rite Aid's CEO as company goes bankrupt

Who is Alan Hamel?

Early life

Hamel was born in Canada's Toronto, Ontario. He is of Jewish origin, despite having been born and reared in Canada. In his teenage years, Alan Hamel attended a local high school in Toronto before enrolling at the Ryerson Institute of Technology in 1954. Unfortunately, for reasons that are unknown, he never completed his graduation.

Hamel's career breakthrough

At CKVR-TV and CKBB Radio, Hamel's broadcasting career got its start. He co-hosted "Razzle Dazzle" from 1961 to 1964, which was his big break. In the late 1960s, he presented two syndicated game shows that were seen on all TV stations owned and run by ABC in addition to other stations. They first got to know each other in 1969 while filming the Anniversary Game, and they later got hitched in 1977.

In the late 1970s, he served as the host of the popular daytime talk show The Alan Hamel Show on CTV. According to People magazine, he was "Canada's top TV talk show host". He briefly served as presenter of the disastrous People television program on CBS in 1978. In 1980, The Alan Thicke Show debuted after fellow Canadian Hamel quit as a presenter.

Hamel spent a number of years in the late 1970s and early 1980s working as a commercial pitchman for American Stores, a chain of supermarkets that stretched coast to coast. In the western United States, he worked on advertisements exclusively for Alpha Beta supermarkets, and sometimes for Acme Markets in the northeast. After some time, Hamel began working as a producer, typically on projects that included Suzanne.

Alan Hamel's first marriage

Alan was previously married to Marilyn Hamel, with whom he had two children, Stephen and Leslie. Alan and Suzanne met while hosting The Anniversary Game, and they quickly grew close. After spending quite a bit of time together, they made the decision to get married in 1977.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Natalee Holloway case: Suspect set to plead guilty for extortion